‘I thought I was singing only the scratch track’: Nakul Abhyakar on ARR’s ‘Thumbi Thullal’ single

Nakul Abhyankar was surprised to learn that his voice was going to be retained for ‘Tumbi Thullal’, a single from the Tamil film Cobra, starring Vikram, Srinidhi Shetty and cricketer Irfan Pathan. He sang the scratch version for the film’s composer AR Rahman in October last year. Shreya Ghoshal’s voice was recorded in November. Then, Rahman, as he often does, took a break from the song, according to Nakul. But this March, the composer revisited the song, making a few changes.

“I didn’t think my voice was going to be retained. I thought I was singing only the scratch version,” he says. “But I am super happy that he didn’t change it.”

Nakul, however, adds he wouldn’t have been disappointed if his voice was changed. For, he has sung for Rahman before and works with the composer for many of his songs.

This is his first released duet with Shreya. They’d sung together for a Kannada movie that was shelved.

‘Thumbi Thullal’ has over four million views on YouTube. Cobra, directed by R Ajay Gnanamuthu, was scheduled to release in May. But it’s now been indefinitely postponed due to the lockdown.

Nakul, apart from assisting Rahman, is also composing for a Kannada film, Rowdy Fellow, starring RJ Rohith.