Hyderabad’s galli boys: The Nawab Gang

Nawab Gang released their latest video ‘Flirt with Hyderabad’ last week where they energetically portrayed bhaichara (brotherhood), as well as the unique features of Hyderabad. Predictably, it begins at Charminar. Fans who have been tracking the musical journey of this multilingual hip hop group, know that in order to catch them in action, you need to be at BS Makhta or Necklace road on weekends. 

