November 02, 2023 04:18 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST

November is for nostalgia and Deepavali, says Hyderabad-based Prabha Naresh, co-founder of Dakshin Dhwani, a music group comprising members passionate about old Hindi film songs. The group is set to host a 90-minute Chalo Kho Jaate Hain... show in an ‘earnest attempt to unearth little-known details about erstwhile luminaries, who produced evergreen songs.’

Seven-year-old Dakshin Dhwani has been celebrating the lives of personalities involved with film music. They have been categorised as playback singer, lyricist, film director and music director. Their contributions are honoured through reminiscences on the occasion of their birth and death anniversaries. “We cherish 17 icons in November,” explains Prabha, adding that the timeline concept makes their programmes relevant.

This year, a new component showcases southern film personalities whose works were a hit in Hindi cinema. Telugu film director T Prakash Rao and playback singer Vani Jayaram have been included among the icons. The list for November comprises nine film directors, five music directors and three playback singers. Some of the greats who will be remembered are composer Bappi Lahiri, music directors Salil Choudhary (centenary birth anniversary) , Jaikishan Panchal of Shankar-Jaikishan fame, Chitragupta; film directors Sohrab Modi, B R Chopra, Gyan Mukherjee, and playback singer, lyricist and music director Bhupen Hazarika.

Interspersed with audio visual clips, the open house of Hindi film music lovers will share little known facts of these personalities, their favourite songs and what they liked in the music of that particular era.

“Old Hindi film songs are always in demand; they are remixed, have thousands of dedicated followers on social media platforms and also see music lovers singing on social media. This is a small attempt by us to remember the pioneers of those songs,” says Prabha. There will be no singing in this special session.

With 60 programmes till date, Dakshin Dhwani was the destination for passionate singers. The music continued online for two years due to the pandemic and the group is now back with live shows. “Our challenge today is to keep the audience coming. We reach out to attendees through different social media platforms, but people seem content with clicking on a link rather than travelling to venues for live programmes ,“ she opines.

For now, the optimistic members look forward to a session filled with music and memories. ‘We believe that an informed audience can appreciate the milestones achieved by Hindi cinema veterans better,’ says Kalpana Balakrishnan, an organiser.

Chalo Kho Jaate Hain… will be held at Lamakaan on November 9, 8.30pm onwards. Entry free