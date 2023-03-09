How Ustad Ali Akbar Khan influenced four musicians?

March 09, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST

Ustad Ali Akbar Khan’s centenary year celebrations were recently held in Jodhpur, the city where he came into his own musically during the few years that he lived there in the late 1940s. Organised by Shah Goverdhan Lal Kabra, Gyanpeeth, and Swara Sudha, the concluding concert was by Pt. Basant Kabra, disciple of Annapurna Devi (Ustad Ali Akbar Khan’s sister), accompanied by Ustad Zakir Hussain.

Basant Kabra’s father Pt. Damodarlal Kabra was the student of Ustad Ali Akbar Khan. In memory of the Ustad, Basant for the first time played Chandranandan, a raag created by Ustad Ali Akbar Khan. A complex raag that is difficult to master, Basant learnt it on his own. His guru Annapurna Devi not only refused to teach it to him but also did not want him to learn it. Basant Kabra admitted that he took a long time to internalise it before presenting it in public. A riveting performance, his rendering was both wistful and grand.

Basant’s alap focussed on highlighting the raag’s myriad facets. The jor was in traditional dhrupad style with deep, and impressive meends. Ustad Zakir Hussain’s accompaniment, starting with a vilambit teen taal composition, was a lesson in tabla sangat.

With a restrained playing, Ustad Zakir Hussain followed the sarod, enjoying and echoing its music constantly.

Basant on his part totally focussed on his presentation without being overwhelmed by the Ustad’s presence.

On audience demand, Basant played maand, meandering gently to show shades of other raags, culminating in the popular Rajasthani song ‘Kesaraiya, padhaaro maare des’.

An emotional Zakir Hussain, who recalled his association with Ustad Ali Akbar Khan, talked about the influence of Jodhpur on the maestro’s music, which was steeped in the culture of the region. Zakir’s first informal concert was as a seven-year-old accompanying Ustad Ali Akbar Khan, and his first public concert was also with him.

The legacy continues

The evening began with Shiraz Ali Khan’s (grandson of Ali Akbar Khan) sarod concert. He was accompanied by Fazal Qureshi on the tabla. Shiraz played Pahari Jhinjhoti, a raag taught to him by his grandfather. Left handed, Shiraz plays the same sarod used by his great grandfather, Ustad Allaudin Khan. He played a sober alap, jor, and ulta jhala, moving on to the traditional ‘maseetkhani’, a composition by his grandfather, in teen taal. His bol kaari, sawal-jawab with Fazal Qureshi during the drut was well-played. The drut gat was composed by Baba Allaudin Khan.

Next, Shiraz played a brief sketch of raag Kafi and brought in a pleasing scale change in the composition. He said he learnt it from his uncle Ustad Aashish Khan, under whom Shiraz is currently training.

The evening was a wonderful tribute to one of the most iconic musicians of our times, by four musicians, each of whom shared a special bond with this master of the sarod.