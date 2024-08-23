GIFT a SubscriptionGift
The experience of watching an Indian version of the popular musical Grease

Presented by Poochu’s Productions in Chennai recently, the musical was all about nostalgia.

Updated - August 23, 2024 06:10 pm IST

Published - August 23, 2024 05:23 pm IST

Rachel Rhine
From Grease presented at The Music Academy in Chennai.

From Grease presented at The Music Academy in Chennai. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Grease is a timeless tale of teenage love and friendship. Poochu’s Productions’ recent staging of the musical at the Music Academy in Chennai brought this classic story to life with a fresh and energetic approach. Under the direction and choreography of Denver Anthony Nicholas, the production was a celebration of the 1950s youth.

The stage was a meticulously crafted tableau of vintage Americana, with classic cars, and a diner-style set that evoked a sense of nostalgia. As the curtain rose, the audience was immediately immersed in the world of Rydell High, a place where teenage angst, friendship, and love collided in a whirlwind of leather jackets, poodle skirts, and iconic tunes.

Arivuselvan as Danny Zuko was charismatic, his rebellious charm and easy-going demeanour made him the ultimate bad boy. Bhavya Balantrapu as Sandy Olsson, was a breath of fresh air, her innocent sweetness contrasting perfectly with Danny’s rough edges. Their on-stage chemistry came through in their performances of ‘Summer nights’ and ‘You’re the one that I want.’ 

It recreated the spirit of the 1950s’ youth.

It recreated the spirit of the 1950s’ youth. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Denver skillfully balanced the show’s comedic elements with its heartfelt moments, creating a production that was both entertaining and moving. The choreography captured the spirit of the era with its energetic dance numbers and iconic hand jives. 

“I’ve been wanting to do a production of Grease for years now and finally was able to present it . What we wanted was for the audience to just enjoy themselves,” said Denver. 

One of the most memorable moments of the production was the ‘Beauty School Dropout’ scene, where the Teen Angel appears to Frenchy. Sandeep John, who played Teen Angel, impressed the audience with his rendition of this much-loved song. 

However, the production’s success lay in its ability to capture the essence of teenage life and the complexities of growing up.

