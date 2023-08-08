How music band Alva Kuuto gives Tulu a new-age twist

August 08, 2023 11:37 am | Updated 11:37 am IST

Sometimes the English language just isn’t enough when describing emotions that go with memories. The new green of rain-washed earth, the wait for your favourite dish as it simmers on the stove...the list could be as endless as the nostalgia it evokes. This is what had Praveen Alva stumped whenever he found himself trying to compose in Hindi or English, but he could express himself effortlessly in Tulu, his mother tongue.

The singer-songwriter and frontman of the Alva Kuuto band, Praveen is a practising architect who found music late in life. “Even as a schoolboy, I loved going onstage, but that was for theatre and other performances, never music,” says Praveen. “Growing up in Belgaum, my cultural exposure was different. I was thoroughly fascinated by bhut kola, yakshagana and the like, purely for their performative nature.”

Recognising his bent of mind, a professor suggested he take up architecture to harness his potential. “I took to it immediately; I had not realised how challenging and creatively driven this field was.”

Along with architecture came the need to read. “Till then, it was only my textbooks. But now, I had to be aware of world views on architecture. And with the books came music and a chance to read up on musicians.”

Praveen says until then, his only exposure to music was from television or radio which would play old Kannada film songs and regional music. “Then, in college, I heard Metallica, Linkin Park and Pink Floyd for the first time and I was floored by the intense melodies and deep lyrical meanings,” says Praveen, a sense of wonder still apparent in his voice. “You could get lost in those lyrics.”

He recalls how a senior told him not to skip parts of those songs but to listen to them in their entirety as they conveyed various concepts; the fact that a few Pink Floyd members were architecture students cemented his quest.

Praveen was already working as an architect when his wife, Seema Pai,gifted him a guitar. “Learning music was never an option when I was growing up; now I had a chance to make up for lost time.”

While taking guitar lessons, Praveen found he had a natural pitch as a singer — he would tote his guitar to work to practise during breaks. “At that time, a lot of friends in my circle were getting married and we’d learn covers to play for those occasions.”

“I began songwriting casually in English, but eventually realised they were mostly love songs or centered the pathos of life. In 2016, found the lyrical side of songwriting came easier to me in Tulu. My first song was ‘Lullaby’ and I wrote it remembering what my grandmother used to sing to me when I was younger.”

The ease with which the words flowed encouraged Praveen to keep at it. “Soon, I started to explore a different sort of story telling focused on childhood memories, the rural touch and women-centric topics. It was an emotional indulgence in my mother tongue and memories.”

The fact that Tulu has very little written literature despite being 2,500 years old, only spurred Praveen into engaging in more conversations in his mother tongue, in a bid to capture more of its sparse vocabulary.

In 2019, armed with his original songs, Praveen began performing at open mics every week in Bengaluru, to gauge the reactions of a non-Tulu speaking public. After pointers from musician Raghu Dixit, he formed Alva Kuuto (Alva’s Collective) in 2022, with artistes he had met during his musical journey.

Ironically, none of his bandmates — bassist Abhilash Shet, drummer Anshuman Uphadyay and electric guitarist Siddharth Pradeep — speak Tulu. But that hasn’t stopped them from enjoying what they do.

Hailing from Honnavar near Gokarna, Abhilash Sheth knew a smattering of Tulu which helped him as the backing vocalist of the band. “I also get what Praveen is trying to convey through his songs as I could relate to life on the western coast of Karnataka,” says Abhilash.

“I’m a trained Hindustani vocalist and wanted to take a step back from being the frontman (for another band before he joined Alva Kuuto) and focus on the bass guitar which I love. Praveen has an immense passion for his music which is one of the biggest incentives to be in the band. Plus, his songs are really groovy and as a bassist, those are the kind of songs I look forward to performing.”

The band which bonded over food, collectively participates in working on their music. “The first level of structuring is done by Praveen in terms of lyrics and music; we then flesh it out, adding layers and fine tuning it,” says Abhilash.

“Siddharth comes from a modern pop background, Anshuman digs pop and rock and I am a metalhead with classical background. Together with Praveen who has a folk and rock milieu, our influences, experiences and skill sets are different, but we make it work for us. It isn’t easy to come out of your comfort zone and adapt to something new, but as a team, we are open to feedback from each other. That hunger to keep growing is what excites us to do better as we continuously work on our sound and ourselves.”

Abhilash is still astonished at the rousing welcome the Tulu-singing band gets from audiences in the city. “Ironically, the Bangalore crowd is very different and very receptive compared to the ones in Mangalore — out there you really have to work to warm them up despite performing in their native tongue. Here, everyone in the room is open to the idea of songs being performed in a language they might not know.”

“The focus of Alva Kuuto is to drape old language in the sounds of today without getting stuck in genres,” says Praveen, adding that’ve stopped doing covers and only perform original music now, “to better understand our culture.”

For further updates on upcoming gigs, follow Alva Kuuto’s intagram handle alva.kuuto