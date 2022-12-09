How Light Up A Life puts children in schools through the power of song

December 09, 2022 11:21 am | Updated 11:21 am IST

‘Tis the season to be jolly, for giving and getting brightly-wrapped presents. Back for the first time after the pandemic, Bengaluru-based Light Up A Life (LUAL) is gearing up to give the gift of education to children who cannot afford it.

“Reach Trust which has been around for more than 20 years used to tutor underprivileged students and then enrol them in the National Institute of Open Schooling,” says John Tristram, event director for LUAL, an initiative of Reach Trust. “However, post the pandemic, we’ve changed our module to raising funds to place children directly in schools.”

“Our aim is to break the cycle of poverty through education and as the event is a fundraiser for children from impoverished backgrounds deprived of basic amenities, all proceeds from the concert go towards their schooling,” he adds.

To this end, the LUAL team has roped in some of Bengaluru’s best-known performers and musicians. Apart from their own choir, Sandra Oberoi’s Harmony Chorus and saxophonist Raman Iyer, bands such as One Step Closer, Mud Road and G Minor will also be performing.

Who better to charm audiences than show-stopper Elvis? Shashaank Abraham, Bengaluru’s very own Elvis, will be part of the event as will be Sudhakar Jayaraj, known for his renditions of yesteryear country singer Jim Reeves.

“Elvis always liked to do his part for society. In the late ‘60s, he defied his manager’s instructions to present a Christmas special, choosing instead to perform some powerful songs such as ‘If I Can Dream,’ in the aftermath of Matin Luther King’s assassination,” says Shashaank. “While he always entertained the crowd, he tried to make a change; since this concert is for the betterment of underprivileged children, I felt there was no better artiste than Elvis to ring in the event.”

For those who grew up on a steady musical diet of retro fare, Jim Reeves’ ‘Silver Bells’ is synonymous with the season.

“While I’ll be singing Jim Reeves’ songs, there will also be a couple of other numbers by retro artistes such as Don Williams, Engelbert Humperdinck and Merle Haggard as well, to cater to a wider audience,” says Sudhakar, who considers Jim Reeves his role model, having taken up singing his songs when he was a schoolboy.

“Many parents have done their part by consciously ensuring their children are familiar with old-time greats and we want to make sure there’s a helping of nostalgia at the event,” he adds.

It is going to be a mixed bag with both Shashaank and Sudhakar performing a selection of Christmas carols and popular songs of both artistes at the concert.

The LUAL Christmas Concert will take place at Sanctuary Auditorium, Ramamurthy Nagar from December 9 to 11 and will also be live-streamed. For tickets and details, log on to www.lightupalife.in

