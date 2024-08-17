How international and Indian choral groups found a musical meeting point

Chennai, a city steeped in Indian musical tradition, recently played host to a global collaboration The Museum Theatre, a hallowed space for performances, witnessed a convergence of three distinct choral ensembles — Philadelphia Boys, Madras Musical Association, and Madras MBS. It resulted in a concert that transcended geographical and cultural boundaries. It was organised by Classical Movements, a concert tour company that has created meaningful music experiences across 147 countries.

The evening began with the Philadelphia Boys Choir & Chorale (PBCC), a cohort of young virtuosos, heralding their arrival with a resplendent rendition of ‘America the Beautiful’. Their voices, fresh and crystalline, carried the spirit of the American plains. The subsequent performance of Leonard Bernstein’s ‘Missa brevis’ was a testament to their versatility. The Kyrie, Gloria, and Sanctus were sung with a spiritual intensity that belied their age, transforming the concert hall into a sacred space.

The performance then embarked on a journey through Indian and Western classical music traditions. A collaborative performance of ‘Anondoloke’, a Bengali poem written by Rabindranath Tagore with a choral arrangement by M.B. Srinivasan, featuring the Philadelphia Boys and the Madras MBS choir. The latter, taking centre stage, presented an impressive selection of Tamil and Kannada compositions. Their neat execution and emotional depth were evident in their renditions of Bharati’s ‘Mazhai’ and RN Jayagopal’s ‘Jile Jile.’ The inclusion of Bharati’s masterpiece, ‘Aachamillai,’ composed and conducted by D. Ramachandran, added a vibrant touch to the performance.

The evening’s crescendo arrived through the seasoned voices of the Madras Musical Association (MMA) choir. Their performance of Josef Rheinberger’s ‘Abendlied’, created a moment of profound spiritual connect. Their rendition of classical pieces was a symphony of emotions, each note carrying the weight of history. The final performances were a Disney medley taking us to the world of Aladdin, Pinnochio, Beauty and The Beast and Snow White to name a few, a playful interlude that brought smiles to the faces of young and old alike and a tear of nostalgia. The inclusion of A.R. Rahman’s ‘Yeh jo des hai tera’ by the PBCC was a delightful surprise.

The joint performance by the three groups was a masterclass in musical synergy that focused on the musical style of each.

“When we visit other countries, we like to perform songs in their native languages. Tonight, we sang in Hindi and Bengali. We do have a few things in common but it is the differences in our cultures that is significant. Even musically, the harmonies are different and coming together to explore and create beautiful music is the bond that we share,” said Jeffrey R Smith, artistic director and conductor, PBCC.

“What brings us together is choral music,” said Augustine Paul, music director, MMA. While S. Ram, secretary, Madras MBS, referring to the choir founder M.B. Srinivasan, said, “pioneered the concept of arranging Indian music for choir singing.”

As the final notes of ‘When the saints go marching in’ reverberated through the hall, it was a reminder that in a world often divided, music is the universal language that unites us all.