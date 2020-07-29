Stepping it up: When Chennai’s ‘Drums’ Siddharth jammed with international drummer Jamie Borden

29 July 2020 16:49 IST

The 22-year-old percussionist has started work on his dream project, titled ‘Layaatraa’

This week is a busy one for Siddharth Nagarajan, or ‘Drums Siddharth’ as he is popularly known in Chennai’s music circles, since his dream project, Layaatraa, will be showcased to the world. This musical series of singles feature his collaboration with multiple musicians. “Every song features an artist, and thanks to technology and Internet, I have been able to record with musicians across the world,” says Siddharth.

The first single is ‘Run’, a track that has Siddharth take on international drummer Jamie Borden — lead drummer of classic rock band Phoenix — in a drum battle. “He’s my idol. I grew up watching his drumming on video cassettes and CDs,” says Siddharth.

He is also readying other songs in the collective, which are likely to release by the end of July. Does he see audiences taking to instrumental singles over those backed-up by vocals? “A song with lyrics vocalises the intentions and the music powers it. In an instrumental, intentions are emoted through its vibe and feel,” says the 22-year-old, who already holds several records in his kitty, including the Guinness World Record for maximum number of drumbeats in a minute (2109).

Watch ‘Run’ here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_wLv6Y-1Rqo