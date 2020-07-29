Music

Stepping it up: When Chennai’s ‘Drums’ Siddharth jammed with international drummer Jamie Borden

The 22-year-old percussionist has started work on his dream project, titled ‘Layaatraa’

This week is a busy one for Siddharth Nagarajan, or ‘Drums Siddharth’ as he is popularly known in Chennai’s music circles, since his dream project, Layaatraa, will be showcased to the world. This musical series of singles feature his collaboration with multiple musicians. “Every song features an artist, and thanks to technology and Internet, I have been able to record with musicians across the world,” says Siddharth.

The first single is ‘Run’, a track that has Siddharth take on international drummer Jamie Borden — lead drummer of classic rock band Phoenix — in a drum battle. “He’s my idol. I grew up watching his drumming on video cassettes and CDs,” says Siddharth.

He is also readying other songs in the collective, which are likely to release by the end of July. Does he see audiences taking to instrumental singles over those backed-up by vocals? “A song with lyrics vocalises the intentions and the music powers it. In an instrumental, intentions are emoted through its vibe and feel,” says the 22-year-old, who already holds several records in his kitty, including the Guinness World Record for maximum number of drumbeats in a minute (2109).

Watch ‘Run’ here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_wLv6Y-1Rqo

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 29, 2020 4:50:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/music/how-drums-siddharth-is-shaping-up-his-dream-project/article32221191.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY