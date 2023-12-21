How Bandland rocked Bengaluru with an electrifying lineup

December 21, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST

“Bangalore never disappoints”, belted out Parikrama’s frontman Nitin Malik to a ‘sea of black’, that roared back in agreement. What Malik was emphasising was that Bengaluru has always proudly held its tag of being the rock capital of India. And when British rock legends Deep Purple make multiple visits to the city over the years, you know why.

Rock fans were spoilt for choice over the weekend of December 16 and 17 at the Embassy International Riding School, venue of the first-ever Bandland Music Festival, organised by BookMyShow Live. With efficient handling of tickets, queues, multiple food stalls, a vinyl record store and a tattoo parlour, it was well worth the trek to the outskirts of the city.

Bandland was a coming together of some of India’s finest rock outfits, sharing space with global sell-outs such as Deep Purple and Goo Goo Dolls as well as recent Grammy-award winners The War on Drugs.

While the big-ticket attractions — Goo Goo Dolls and Deep Purple — got the lengthier, primetime slots over the weekend, the atmosphere and vibe on either side of those acts were no less electrifying. Eight Indian bands made the elite line-up that included Bengaluru’s very own Parvaaz and Thermal and a Quarter; old-timers Parikrama; Skrat, the F-16s, Aswekeepsearching, The Pacifists, and The Earth Below.

ADVERTISEMENT

The scheduling was such that no two bands overlapped, ensuring each performance was well attended. Kashmiri and Urdu rockers Parvaaz began slowly with ‘Roz Roz’ before picking up the pace with ‘Marrika’ and an unnamed track intended for their next album. Thermal and a Quarter’s set list for the evening had a more grunge feel to it, with songs such as ‘A World Gone Mad’ and a cover of David Bowie’s ‘Space Oddity’, much to the delight of their fans who sang along to the chorus ‘Ground control to Major Tom’.

It was the first time in India for Philadelphia rockers The War on Drugs, and probably the first exposure to the band for many present there. Frontman Adam Granduciel’s dreamy, thought-provoking vocals, followed by electrifying riffs, especially in ‘Strangest Thing’, transported the crowd to another world. The band delivered other flagship tracks such as ‘Pain’, ‘Under the Pressure’ and the title track of their recent album, the rousing ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’.

Midway, Granduciel popped the question, “You guys are here to see Goo Goo Dolls right? Well, so are we.” And so were hundreds, craning their necks, looking for vantage points with their phones recording favourite segments from hit numbers probably from their school and college days. Goo Goo Dolls lead singer John Rzeznik, got the crowd participating with ‘Slide’, and saved the best for last with arguably their biggest global hit ‘Iris’, with thousands happy to chip in as back-up vocalists.

Over 90 minutes, the rockers from Buffalo, New York, revisited their punk rock hits from the 90s and other familiar hits like ‘Better Days’, ‘Here is Gone’, ‘Black Balloon’ and a part acoustic rendition of ‘Name’, the song that catapulted them to fame in the mid-90s.

Indian rock legends Parikrama took their longtime followers back several years, and later, the set by Australian band Amyl and the Sniffers was a headbangers’ ball with racy punk rock numbers. A little past 8pm on Sunday, the surge of black t-shirts towards the main stage resembled a sea on high tide.

Fans took the moment to proudly parade their rock heroes, be it Led Zeppelin, Megadeath, Iron Maiden, and of course Deep Purple. The band kicked things off with their most recognisable ‘Highway Star’, followed by ‘Perfect Strangers’ and ‘When a Blind Man Cries,’ before signing off with the legendary ‘Smoke on the Water’.

While Deep Purple were playing on familiar terrain, for the other foreign bands, it was a first in India. Time and again, they were floored by the response and were reassured that this would not be their last gig in the country. Barely a few hours into the festival, Granduciel remarked, “Can we say this has been a resounding success already?” You can tell what the response was.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.