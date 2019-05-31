Groove with the out of towners

Unscene ft Diarchy

Dirge, Pacifist

June 2, 8:30 pm onwards

Fandom at Gilly's Redefined, Koramangala

Entry:₹ 400 plus ₹ 200 cover charge, via townscript.com

Regular gig series Unscene returns to kick off the heavy spectrum of music in June, featuring Mumbai doom band Dirge, Hyderabad/Bangalore rock duo Diarchy and hardcore band Pacifist, also from Mumbai. For Dirge, who released their Mayan-themed album Ah Puch in October 2018, Bengaluru is their favourite city to perform in. They’ve been invited for gigs since 2014, which vocalist Tabish Khidir considers quite an honour. “It is almost like our second home now,” he says. The band also believes that it is equally great to return to Fandom, which Khidir says is “probably the best club venue in the country right now”. Dirge will perform new songs at Unscene, who are also hosting a pre-launch show for Pacifist’s debut EP Greyscale Dreams, out in June. Khidir is also happy they get to share the stage with Diarchy, whose stoner rock leanings are not too far from Dirge. “We have discussed this so many times amongst ourselves how our music would complement each other if we ever share the same stage, so this should be a lot of fun,” he says.

Aditi Ramesh, Toycatcher

May 31, 9 pm onwards

The Humming Tree, Indiranagar

Entry: ₹ 300, via insider.in

Mumbai-based singer, songwriter and keyboardist Aditi Ramesh has just returned from a stint in Moscow, performing with vocals-only group A Cappella and is now returning to Bengaluru with new material off her forthcoming EP. Featuring an opening set by Mumbai rock band Toycatcher (comprising singer-songwriter Tejas, guitarist Dinkar Dwivedi and drummer-vocalist Aarifah Rebello), Ramesh says she will likely call on Aarifah and bassist Nandita V (her bandmates in Ladies Compartment) to join on a song or two. “We all know each other’s songs that way, so since everyone is there, we’ll probably do something together.” It has been over a year since the release of the legal expert-turned-musician’s debut EP Autocorrect, but the momentum has stayed with Ramesh, who effortlessly moves between jazz, Carnatic, pop and electronic music with her band. One could say we have seen several similar blends of Carnatic and Western vocals thanks to her popularity. “It is cool to see different acts take influence and it has been gaining acceptance. Earlier, they might have been afraid to make music that isn’t common but now you see more people taking risks, which is awesome,” she says.

Grey Shack

June 1, 9 pm onwards

BFlat, Indiranagar

Entry: ₹ 499, via bookmyshow.com

Chennai rock band Grey Shack were originally slated to perform in March, but had to reschedule their show due to personal reasons. The band released their debut album Alchemy to present a no-holds-barred rock and roll sound, but guitarist Vikram Vivekanand says new material is pushing in different directions, partly due to their latest entrant, vocalist Prashanth Oliver (Ollie). Vivekanand says, “The biggest difference is that Ollie is a lot more comfortable with our set now. He is not a professional musician, he is a theatre artist. All we needed to work with him was hanging out with the band and getting him up to speed.” The band are moving in the direction of being influenced the Grunge scene (Alice In Chains, Pearl Jam) and the first pioneers of progressive rock (like Rush, Yes and even Pink Floyd). Grey Shack promise a two hour set that will include old and new material.

A guide to the happening gigs in town