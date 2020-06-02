Your quarantine playlist reminder for happier things to come

02 June 2020 17:03 IST

Let the music take you places you can’t go. For this week’s Playlist, Chennai musician Alvin Presley, of Attva band, recommends songs that remind him of what there is to look forward to

Awaiting the monsoons

‘Darkening sky’ by Peter Bradley Adams

The rains put you in a content, hygge state of mind. When I think of monsoon, I think of cloudy skies, and children running. Indie folk is one of the genres I am exploring right now, and this one talks about the whole cycle of life and death.

‘Crash into me’ by Dave Matthews Band

Advertising

Advertising

Monsoon also brings you the feeling of romance. And so, it reminds me of this one. It is a song I have listened to during my teenage, thinking about first loves and crushes.

‘Holocene’ by Bon Iver

This is a bit more dark. The kind that if you play in the background, stand in your balcony and watch the rain, you would just start crying.

‘Maahi ve’ by AR Rahman

Another romantic song that makes you fall in love. ‘Tu saath hai, ho din raat hai...’

To hit the road

‘Time is dancing’ by Ben Howard

Road trips remind me of break-ups (laughs). After a particularly bad one, I took a trip, during which I listened to this song a lot. It made me realise my love for riding. Ben Howard’s songs are really smooth that way.

‘Life is a highway’ by Rascal Flatts

You know how some songs are just meant for driving to? This is one of them. It will not let you get distracted, but will still complete the picture by providing a good background track to whatever you are doing.

‘Astronaut’ by Simple Plan and ‘The chronicles of life and death’ by Good Charlotte

‘Astronaut’ is quite a plain four-chord song. But it is a throwback to my childhood days. My family and I once went on a long drive from Nagpur to Thanjavur, and played this song, and the Good Charlotte one, often in the car.

Cooking music

‘Take Five’ by Dave Brubeck

Take Five is quite catchy. The relation between cooking and music is subtle, but basically these have to be songs that put you in a good mood. You can’t go out, drink, chill, but you can play this song and cook.

‘Virtual Insanity’ by Jamiroquai

It is just an apt mood for the current circumstances. I have been thinking of doing a cover on it as well.

‘Buy you a drank’ – NPR Tiny Desk version by T-Pain

I would never normally listen to T-Pain, because I did not think of him as someone whose music I would enjoy, but when I heard this version, I was mind-blown!

We would love to know how you are keeping busy at home. Tell us what you are listening to, at metro@thehindu.co.in