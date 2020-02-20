Homage to the master

It’s that time of the year in the National Capital Region where various organisations pay their homage to the legendary saint composer Tyagaraja. Aradhana festivals, organised to celebrate the music composer, invariably culminate with group rendering of his famous Pancharatna krithis. The scene recently in the neighbouring Noida was no different.

On a chilly evening, the Ramakrishnapuram South Indian Society in association with the Vedic Prachar Sansthan, Noida paid homage to Tyagaraja which culminated in a group rendition of Pancharatna krithis led by the Delhi-based Guruvayur Dr. T.V. Manikandan and his disciples. The programme was organised in the under-construction Sri Vinayaka and Karthikeya temple complex, Noida.

After presenting an invocation song to Lord Ganesha, Manikandan and his students regaled the audience during their rendition of the Pancharatna krithis, namely, “Jagadananda Karaka” (Natai), Duduku gala (Goula), Sadhinchane (Arabhi), Kanakana Ruchira (Varali) and Endaro Mahanubhavulu (Shree Ragam). The synchronised manner in which the krithis were rendered was another noteworthy feature.

G. Ragavendra Prasaath on the violin and Elanthoor Jayan P. Das on the mridangam ably supported Manikandan and his group.

At another venue, the Shankar Mutt in Noida, Jyothi Sridevi led the group rendition of Pancharatna krithis in a delightful manner under the aegis of Vishnu Sahasranama Satsangam, Noida. Being the Silver Jubilee year of the Satsangam, a grand three-day event titled ‘Radha Krishna Kalyana Mahotsavam’ was organised. Another highlight of the event was the “Villu Pattu”, an ancient form of musical storytelling.

Using this form, the story of Jayadeva who lived in the 12th century and who composed ashtapatis (sung in Radha Kalyanam) was depicted brilliantly. Though it was an ‘in-house’ production by the members of the Satsangam, the professional manner in which the members performed was a scintillating experience.

Elsewhere in the Capital, Carnatic music concerts seem to be picking up with the winter season slowly waning away. Charanya Lakshmikumaran during the monthly concert series of Delhi Tamil Sangam delighted the music fans in a well structured vocal recital.

In two speeds

She began her concert in a befitting manner with the ata tala varnam “Sarasijanbha” in the raga Khambhoji in two speeds. She sang Papanasam Sivan’s “Ranganai Thudipporku” in the raga Chakravakam, a song not heard frequently in concerts, in a delightful manner. The virutam that preceded the song and the kalpanaswaras that succeeded the rendering were indicative of her creative talent at the early stages of the concert.

Not only did Charanya took up two songs for detailed presentations, namely Tyagaraja’s “Nagumomo” in Abheri and Swati Tirunal’s “Pankaja Lochana” in Kalyani, she also did adequate justice to these songs.

G. Raghavendra Prasaath who provided violin support played a delightful alpana of the ragas Abheri and Kalyani. J. Vignesh on the mridangam and Sriram on the ghatam paired together to provide able percussion support in the concert. Besides, the duo’s tani avartanam in Misra Chappu tala was engaging.

On the whole, a concert that reflected the hard work of the vocalist but Charanya should desist from consulting her notebook while singing.