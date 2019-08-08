HIS MASTER’S VOICE

As a scintillating high-pitched recording of Puriyakalyan by the legendary Pandit Basavaraj Rajguru engulfed the audience, his shishya Pandit Parameshwar Hegde took over the raga with a traditional bandish in vilambit teentaal. His warm recollection that Puriyakalyan was the first raga that Rajguru taught him, set the tone for the entire tribute.

An ardent preserver of his guru’s music, the shishya shared his rich legacy as well as the colourful moments in the life of his ‘bindaas’ guru at the recent lecdem in Suchitra Film Society, to mark the centenary of the great musician. The music demonstration was a wonderful weave of his own music journey that acquired a rich texture under the meticulous care of Rajguru. The dramatic meeting of the guru-shishya happened at the Shivamogga Railway Station, thanks to Pandit Chandrashekhara Puranikmath. On his own accord, Puranikmath lead his talented disciple to the teaching care of the towering artist, a rare magnanimous gesture that simply awed Hegde.

The music journey continued for fifteen years till 1991. After Rajguru, Hegde had no inclination to seek another guru. He pursued his riyaz drawing from what he had learnt and the never-ending dynamic process still continues.

Marking the centenary Pt. Parameshwar Hegde presented a stimulating lecdem on the music and persona of his guru, Pt. Basavaraj Rajguru | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Like his guru Pandit Panchakshari Gawai, teaching became an integral part of Rajguru’s music. Hegde recalled, ‘Rajguru’s home would always be thronged by students and visitors. His hands were always full - early morning riyaz with tabla-saath and then teaching numerous students who came from far and near. Teaching was strictly one-on-one, executed with immense patience and attention to the minutest details.’

Rajguru often said, ‘I will show you the direction of a raga, it is your responsibility to explore it further’. Hegde continued, “He would teach raga after raga. Tanpura in hand, I would write down the bandish and then the notations as he sang the song with my left hand. Nuances had to be instantly grasped. Guruji hardly spoke during lessons, sometimes he would not even mention the raga. I gradually realized the significance of his words and that guided my own teaching method. Within the frame of a raga, I first tell my students what not to do and what can be done. Playing within the boundary, they make their own discoveries based on preceding musical constructs and come up with a fine phrase or chalan that would not have occurred to me. No wonder that even in a fundamental raga like Yaman, despite thousands of renderings, something new suddenly dawns.”

Hegde remembered how at some stage Rajguru suddenly began to teach him complicated ragas like Sawani Kalyan and Kukubh Bilawal. The disciple promptly followed without understanding much of it then. However, in recent years, Sawani Kalyan has come to hold Hegde’s mature imagination enriching his music canvas.

Hegde shared instances highlighting Rajguru’s charming eccentricities and zest for life. “He lived life king-like paying meticulous attention to his clothes, shoes and perfumes that he procured from various places. Students and accompanists apart, numerous wooden trunks containing his belongings, cooking utensils and groceries would follow him on his concert tours. He always sought fresh vegetables, uniform-sized betel leaves and fresh cow’s milk for which he made complicated daily trips from Dharwad to Hubli. Even if he were to buy a bunch of bananas, he would do it in style,” he narrated.

Rajguru’s generosity had other expressions too - carrying coins of multiple denominations during travel to give away as alms, willingly extending a helping hand or stopping to buy bananas for a cow passing-by. His sense of compassion included the aged, physically-challenged and stray animals alike.

As per Rajguru’s wish, Hegde organized his own Gandabandhan at Dharwad in 1985. Hegde’s Marubehag that evening was followed by Ganapathi Bhat’s Bageshree. Interestingly, the guru sang his favourite Puriyakalyan after Bageshree, when everyone was expecting a late-night raga!

Hegde interspersed his narration with sharp interesting observations - the dynamics involved in the quality of an artist’s voice and his choice of a suitable guru, role of individual thought and imagination in music, the relevance of gharana, sangeetha shastra and stylistic variations, how certain ragas that seem not-so-appealing during younger years gain aesthetic preference as the musician advances in age and so on.

While the 78rpm record of ‘Saawank i Saanjh’ in Shyam Kalyan by Rajguru was fast-paced, Hegde presented the same in madhyalaya. And when Rajguru taught the composition to his students he had shifted the opening accent from rishabha to gandhara thereby lending it a beautiful lilt. “Saawan-ki-boondaliya” in drut laya was a lively treat.

Sharing that Rajguru developed a preference for vilambit roopaktaal over vilambit ektaal during the later years of his career and converted the bandishes accordingly, Hegde demonstrated the same through a Basant composition. He explained how the Malkauns bandish, “Sundar-badan-ke” got reshaped in Rajguru’s hands. The existing version of the composition seemed rather insipid and he lent it a powerful uthaan to take-off. There were instances when, based on his aesthetic judgement, he slowed the tempo of certain compositions to suit their bhava.

While recordings and live rendering of raga Puriya Kalyan, Shyam Kalyan, Gorakh Kalyan and Malkauns brought together three generations of artists and enabled a journey back and forth in time, interestingly their collective music constituted a common aesthetic journey.

Composing music for vachanas and bhavageethes was a passion that Rajguru and Hegde pursued during their careers. Hegde concluded the programme with two bhavageethes - “Ede tumbi haadidenu” by poet G. S. Shivarudrappa and “Yaare nagali, teli barali, ellaredege savidani”, by D. S. Karki.