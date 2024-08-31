Hip hop Tamizha Adhi on Kadaisi Ugala Por and his concert to serenade Coimbatore

There is a dystopian universe where the iconic Ripon Buildings of Chennai, the seat of the Greater Chennai Corporation, is obliterated. One sees overgrown vines snaking through a gutted, iconic colonial building — an evident casualty of an apocalyptic war. It is amidst the rubble and strife that Hip-hop Tamizha Adhi emerges. In this film set in a fictional southern province, he is the hero, director, producer, music director and (phew) lyricist. Was it as much of a battle to don as many hats for the film?

At PGS Studio in Vanagaram, Adhi settles down for a chat with The Hindu. He is tired yet enthusiastic after directing a couple of promotional videos for the film which is gearing for its release soon. Everything today, he says, is content and collaboration, more so, because it is his first production under the Hip hop Tamizha banner.

“It is entirely ours and it feels like a visionary project.. [it moves] a little outside of my regular movies like PT Sir and Veeran where I play a boy next door. This however, feels like the next step for me. It is apocalyptic but will definitely have my trademark entertainment,” he says.

Adhi adds that much of the shoot, with experienced professionals like Nassar and Natarajan “Natty” Subramanian, has proved that interesting professional relationships are key to lasting friendships in the industry. That, and maintaining a gang of his own who he has relied on for years, since college. “My office is full of my boys. Every day, work is fun because there are many interesting ideas and a vision. People said that a project like Kadaisi Ugala Por is risky but the boys said paathukalam. We placed a lot of trust in our friendship and jumped right in,” he says.

While Adhi has other projects up his sleeve, music, which is his claim to fame, is still an active part of his life. It is why he is all set to perform at Coimbatore’s Codissia Grounds on September 8 as part of his world tour Return of the Dragon.

A concert in Coimbatore featuring the son of the soil presents several moments of excitement for the singer. He says that he has a set with several favourites including Sakkarakatti and Ethir Neechal. “It’s going to be a vibe. During our performances at Wembley (stadium in London) and in Malaysia, most people were standing up front and dancing along. If you want to have a really good experience, come with your gang and enjoy the vibe,” he says.

Adhi is among the first well-known independent musicians in the Tamil scene. Several early songs like Vaadi Pulla Vaadi, were created on a shoestring budget with a bunch of friends who the singer had known for years. He says that he is intent on ensuring that more interesting artistes in Tamil, shine. It is why he urges them to build a brand of their own. He adds that he often tries to shine a spotlight on their skills when he directs or produces new content.

“Take away all the ‘actor’, ‘director’ tags and you’re still left with an independent artiste in me. I want to be in touch with the community. This is why we started Underground Tribe. Many independent artistes have used this platform to shine,” he says.

Which stars from the scene today are on his playlist? “I listen to all the new stuff. Recently heard keli.thee. I’m a rapper so I’ve also heard Paal Dabba, Asal Kolaar and MC Devesh. My playlist is full of independent artistes,” he says and assures us that it will remain that way.

Catch Hiphop Tamizha Adhi live in Coimbatore at Codissia Grounds on September 8 at 6.30pm at Return of the Dragon: World Tour. Tickets are on insider.com starting at ₹1,000. The concert is jointly presented by Torque entertainment and Raj melodies and is done in association with The Hindu.