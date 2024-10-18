Hip-hop artistes from around the world gear up for Gully Fest

Gully Fest is set to make a resounding comeback. Showcasing the original subcultures and stars of the homegrown hip-hop industry, the festival has provided a stage for both established artistes and rising stars. It is a movement that celebrates the resilience, talent and legitimacy of India’s street culture and music. The event aims to unite hip-hop enthusiasts from across India, fostering a sense of community and shared passion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spearheaded by multi-platinum hip hop trailblazer DIVINE (Vivian Fernandes) and his music conglomerate Gully Gang, the festival became popular in the hip hop world when it was launched in 2018.

“It was a dream to see how far we’ve come as a movement and to watch so many take up the mic and a pen. We want to bring global rap icons to India, to highlight the best of Indian hip-hop and to platform upcoming artistes,” said DIVINE.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the tagline ‘Hip-Hop Mere Gully Mein’, the two-day festival will pay homage to the evolution and rise of the genre, acknowledging its humble roots and commemorating its undeniable impact as a thriving cultural movement. This year’s theme revolves around the idea of university culture, and how this has shaped the style and standpoint of artistes and hip-hop enthusiasts for generations.

This edition will feature international hip-hop artiste Pusha T as a headliner, alongside the festival’s founder DIVINE. Joining them will be a host of talented Indian artistes, including Gully Gang All Stars, Prabh Deep, Lisa Mishra, Sambata, Yashraj, Gravity, Bombay Bassment, Reble, DJ Proof, DJ Kan-i, OG Shez and Beatraw x D-Cypher.

Gully Fest was the first big stage that Gravity performed on in 2018, when he had just dropped his debut project ‘Prashna Chinha’.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A youngster like me who didn’t have big numbers or discography was given an opportunity based purely on the quality of music. I am more than happy to be featured again, representing the city and getting listed on a flyer with Pusha T! Couldn’t have been a better full circle moment,” he said.

While hip-hop has been a part of Mumbai’s gullies for years, according to D Cypher, the release of the 2019 Bollywood film Gully Boy was a path-breaking moment in Indian hip-hop history. “It established the Indian hip-hop scene on a commercial scale, making sure the entire scene benefitted from it,” he said.

“Gully Fest has always been an iconic platform, bringing together hip-hop artistes who represent their own truths,” added Yashraj.

Besides the performances, attendees can also look forward to engaging in immersive experiences. The festival venue will feature a variety of installations and experience zones, including a graffiti wall, skate ramp, interactive boom box and yearbook photo booth. While the festival kicks off in Mumbai this year, it is set to travel to other cities across the country next year, ensuring the continued momentum of this movement, which creates a stage for all.

Gully Fest will take place on October 26-27 at Nesco Center, Mumbai.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.