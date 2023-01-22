ADVERTISEMENT

Hindustani vocalist Prabha Atre conferred with Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia Lifetime Achievement Award

January 22, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - Thane

CM Eknath Shinde presented Dr. Atre with a citation and ₹1 lakh at the programme, during which a symphony of 90 flautists was performed to mark her 90th birthday

PTI

Hindustani vocalist Prabha Atre. | Photo Credit: V. Sreenivasa Murthy

Hindustani vocalist Padma Vibhushan Dr. Prabha Atre was on Sunday conferred with the the Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia Lifetime Achievement Award at the hands of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The chief minister felicitated Dr. Atre at a function at Ram Ganesh Gadkari Rangayatan in Thane.

Mr. Shinde presented Dr. Atre with a citation and ₹1 lakh at the programme, during which a symphony of 90 flautists was performed to mark her 90th birthday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Shinde said his government was committed to promoting arts and would also promote classical music.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US