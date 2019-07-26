Pushing the limits

On July 16, when Mumbai-based alternative Hindi rock band Daira performed in Kolkata, the members did not expect much. “Considering that our first performance in Kolkata was on a Tuesday, we were happy that we had a good crowd,” shares drummer Pratik Kulgod. As they prepare to perform in Hyderabad on July 27, they hope to and recreate their magic for a bigger audience, even more than their last outing here. Memories of their show at Inorbit Mall from three years ago still fresh in our minds; the crowd had gone crazy listening to Piyush Kapoor singing You are my love that was composed by Devi Sri Prasad for Mahesh Babu’s One Nenokkadine. This time, the band comprising Piyush Kapoor (vocals), Pratik Kulgod (drums), Shivam Pant, Vikalp Sharma (guitar) and Sourya Mukherjee (bass guitar) will sing only their original compositions. With a distinct preference for high energy live shows, they perform under another name, ‘Piyush Kapoor Live’ for corporate events. “The members are the same but there could be small changes in the line-up. We bring just our own music with Daira and we enjoy the intimate connection with the crowd and their honest response. In a corporate event, the environment is different with controlled crowds.”

The band entered the music scene four years ago and has since risen steadily with Hindi rock. Language has never been a barrier as their songs are loved by the English-speaking audiences too. “Our language is not different and we just make music in Hindi as our lyricist Piyush can express himself better in it. Language should never stop anyone from listening to music,” says Pratik, who loves listening to Malayalam band Avial. “I don’t understand the lyrics but I connect to their music.”

At the Kolkata show, they also shared stage with Bangla metal band Blood. “These collaborative shows are double the fun as the crowd gets to listen to two artistes and we, musicians can listen to new music and communicate with different people,” says Pratik. Mumbai has played a big role in their music. Be its cityscape, people and their resilience, its traffic and pollution... the city is their muse. “We live in this city and everything we do is affected by it. One cannot disconnect from the place. Meeting people while travelling within the city and eating food has given a different dimension.”

In another month, they look forward to releasing their next single Mazhar with Piyush playing the trumpet in it, giving it an 80s vibe. This catchy trumpet melody has caught on among the audience during the live shows. “It is popular with the crowd because of its movie-like feel.”

While Daira means ‘boundaries’, in their five years of existence the band has been striving to expand its oeuvre and go beyond boundaries. “We plan to stay that way,” concludes Pratik.

(Hindi Art Rock band Daira performs at Juri Cafe & Bar, Jubilee Hills on July 27. Tickets: insider.in)