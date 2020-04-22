Himesh Reshammiya focusses on new songs, scripts during lockdown

Singer-composer-actor Himesh Reshammiya has a busy schedule even during the COVID-19 lockdown. Work hasn’t slowed down for him.

“I am keeping myself busy during this period. I spend my days working out, composing new songs and reading new scripts. I am also planning a lot of things in film music and entertainment. Like I always say, for me the journey has just begun,” says Himesh.

Is he working on a song on quarantine? “No, I haven’t made any song on quarantine yet, but I have composed some great romantic and dance numbers, which I am sure my fans will enjoy immensely,” says the ‘Aashiq banaya aapne’ hitmaker, who has requested his fans to practice social distancing by staying at home. “It is important for all of us to stay safe right now. As they say, this too shall pass,” he says, on a positive note.

Prior to the lockdown, he was busy judging new talent. “I have judged many shows on television, but this (BIG Golden Voice) was the first time that I judged on radio. I don’t think there is much of a difference between the two, except the fact that on radio, the quality of one’s voice alone plays a crucial role. On television, the attitude and personality of the singer also unknowingly become aspects on which the singer is selected,” he says.

Talking about the radio show, he shares: “My favourite moment during judging BIG Golden Voice Season 7 was when we announced not one, but two winners. Shalini and Ankit both gave us performances to remember throughout their journey.”

The former judge of Indian Idol often picks budding singers from reality shows for his film projects. “All the singing shows are projecting great talent but some voices are so good that they inspire you. I truly believe that our country has some amazing singing talent and their voices need to be heard by the entire nation. When I hear a great voice, I feel like launching it as soon as possible. This is something I have been doing time and again and will continue to do so,” says the composer, who has given a platform to many new singers like Darshan Raval and Mohammed Irfan.