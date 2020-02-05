Heralding jazz, looking for the blues

For Mumbai’s jazz lovers, here comes another celebration, with the two-day World Jazz Festival being held at the St Andrews Auditorium, Bandra, on February 22 and 23. Since the National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point, has its International Jazz Festival in November, this is an ideal destination for suburban audiences.

The event is being conceived and produced by Banyan Tree Events with knowledge consultancy from Amersfoort Jazz, which organises a festival in the Netherlands. Before Mumbai, it will take place in Pune on February 21. The performers are South African pianist Ntando Ngcapu and his band, Dutch trumpeter Saskia Laroo, the New York Round Midnight Orchestra, also from the Netherlands, and the Koh Mr Saxman and Takeshi Band from Thailand. Guest appearances by Indian artistes are planned too.

Destination Bandra

Of late, several jazz events in Mumbai have focused on vocals, guitars and keyboards. It will be wonderful to hear the saxophone and trumpet in full swing at the World Jazz Festival. The Round Midnight Orchestra played at the last NCPA event with two saxophonists and a trumpeter, but they had a guest performer, American vocalist Deborah Carter that time. Their set should hopefully be different. Indian audiences are familiar with Laroo, described by some as the ‘female Miles Davis’. A versatile performer, Laroo blends her jazz trumpet with world music, electronic music and hip-hop. She’s also scheduled to play at the Trumpets Around The World show at Experimental Theatre on February 29.

Coming a fortnight after the Mahindra Blues Festival at the Mehboob Studio, the World Jazz Festival will be the second major international music festival in Bandra this month. Come to think of it, the western suburb has a fairly large audience for jazz and blues, and it’s good to see more action there.

In the past, St Andrews has hosted many international jazz gigs like the band Spyro Gyra, violinist Jean-Luc Ponty, guitarist John McLaughlin and his group The 4th Dimension, and guitarist Scott Henderson. Besides the annual Mahindra Blues, Mehboob Studio has had a show by the eclectic group Snarky Puppy, which incorporates jazz elements. In 2018, Balgandharva Rangmandir featured legendary pianist Chick Corea and the John DI Martino Quartet, but has slowed down since.

Among the nightspots, Bandra Base off Waterfield Road has regular jazz gigs. Last October, the Blubop Cafe was opened on Linking Road, Khar, to cater to jazz and blues buffs. Its Friday night live shows attract a huge crowd. For its monthly vinyl listening sessions, the Adagio multi-activity centre on Chapel Road has chosen the blues as its February theme.

Over the next few years, one should hopefully see more jazz and blues events around Bandra. The MMRDA Grounds and Jio Garden in Bandra Kurla Complex have seen lots of rock and Indie music acts, but after the One Tree Festival some 12 or 13 years ago, there has barely been any blues. With Jio planning to have performing arts at its World Centre, one hopes there is a fair amount of jazz.