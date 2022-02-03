What makes Hemen & Co, Kolkata’s iconic music store, special

“Who? George Harrison?” Mahadeb Pramanik points to the frayed bench, “Oh, he was sitting right there!” Pramanik has been a craftsman at Hemen & Co — ‘Manufacturer and Exporter: sitar, sarod, harmonium, tanpura, esraj, etc,’ says the weatherbeaten board outside — for almost 50 years, and his eyes light up as he recreates the time when ‘the quiet Beatle’ dropped by. “Uni obaak! He was amazed! But Hemenbabu ignored him, and kept working. At some point, he told George Harrison, ‘Arrey chhaya porchhe, shorey boshun’ (‘Move aside, you’re blocking the light.’).”
Apparently, one day when the teenager Hemendra’s sitar broke, he couldn’t afford to get it fixed professionally, so he did it himself. His guru, Baba Allauddin Khan, was so impressed with Hemen’s skills that he made him the de facto repairer of all his instruments, and those of his Maihar Band. Soon, ‘Hemen & Co’ was born and, over the years, it acquired a near-mythic reputation.
Ustad Hafiz Ali Khan of the Pashtuni Bangash gharana, who was a client, glares down from the peeling wall. His son and grandsons, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and Amaan and Ayaan Ali Khan, have 28 sarods customised by Hemen and his sons, Ratan and Tapan, who run the establishment today (there is a newer, second shop down the road). “The first sarod baba ever made,” says Tapan Sen, squatting on the floor as he tinkers with an unfinished sarod, “is owned by Ustad Amjad Ali Khan. It is called Ganga — all his sarods are named after rivers. Strangely enough, it broke soon after baba died [in 2010]. We had to repair it for Ustadji.”
Calcutta had a vibrant sitar- and sarod-making culture for much of the 20th century. Wajid Ali Shah moved here with his retinue of Lucknowi sarodiyas in the 19th century, and by the 1930s, instrumental music was flourishing. In 1940, Kanailal & Sons, specialising in rudraveena, was established. Further along Rashbehari, Hiren Roy opened his famous sitar shop circa 1942. Makhanlal & Sons were already famous when Kishori Mohan Naskar started working for them. In 1941, he set up Naskar’s in Bhowanipore. All these are now defunct, with Hemen & Co one of a handful of traditional makers of the bespoke instruments, left in India. They made the dilruba, a variant of the esraj, used memorably in ‘Within You Without You’ on Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. And the sitar-banjo (a sitar with a banjo’s head, made from the skin of goats sacrificed at the Kalighat temple, which they also use for sarod) for the Maihar band; the lyrically named chandrasarangi for the Ali Akbar College of Music in San Rafael; and the mohan veena for its designer, Pt. Radhika Mohan Maitra. Even their closest competitors — Oriental Musikraft, established in 1987 by one of Hemenbabu’s former apprentices, Dulal Kanji — consider them the best.
The writer is assistant professor, Department of English, Techno India University, Kolkata.