The new ‘Baby Shark’ song wants you to wash hands and stay safe from Coronavirus

South Korean educational brand Pinkfong has modified its super-hit ‘Baby Shark’ song to inspire better hygiene

The World Health Organisation, on their COVID-19 advice for the public webpage, says, “Regularly and thoroughly clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water.”

“Why? Washing your hands with soap and water or using alcohol-based hand rub kills viruses that may be on your hands.”

If the tone of this message is too dull for you, then, try listening to the new ‘Baby Shark’ jingle that injects zest and cheer to the supposedly simple task of washing one's hands.

“Grab some soap, doo doo doo doo doo,” it starts, followed by, “rub your hands, doo doo doo doo doo” and “rinse your hands, doo doo doo doo doo” and “dry your hands, doo doo doo doo doo”.

The song also offers tips on how to cough and sneeze. (Yes, of course, with “doo doo doo doo doo”.)

The video, featuring colourful animated sharks, posted by South Korean educational brand Pinkfong has already garnered over five million views. The handwashing song is a modification of the the original ‘Baby Shark’ video, which, with close to five billion views, is one of the most watched YouTube videos of all time.

Along with the handwashing song, Pinkfong have also launched the #BabySharkHandWashChallenge, encouraging parents to upload videos of their children washing their hands to the song.

You can watch the song here : https://youtu.be/L89nN03pBzI

Comments
