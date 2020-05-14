Veena Pichumani Iyer Centenary (1920-2015) Tribute III Music

‘Guru Pichumani Iyer showed paternal affection’

B. Kannan’s arangetram

B. Kannan’s arangetram   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

His style of playing the Tanam was indeed unique

My guru veena R. Pichumani Iyer hailed from our ancestral town Nagapattinam. It was my grandfather director K. Subrahmanyam, who brought him to Chennai around 1940 and made him part of his MUAC (Madras United Artistes Corporation), the first orchestral music group which regularly performed for AIR. He taught veena to my grandmother Meenakshi and my eldest aunt Lalitha, both of whom performed along with him regularly at our place, when foreign delgates visited.

My guru’s prime disciple Vasantha Krishnamurthy initiated me into veena. After her marriage, I directly came under Pichumani Sir, who showed me paternal affection. My Arangetram happened in 1981. He would often say that teaching me veena was one way of paying back for my grandfather’s kindness. During every class he would share interesting anecdotes, about my grandfather, MUAC, his playing before Kanchi Mahaswami and so on.

His music for the Kriti Venkatagirinatha Saranam (of Suddha Satvananda) in Revati Ragam and his tillana in Vasantakaisiki ragam are hallmarks of his composing prowess. His style of playing the Tanam was indeed unique. Mention should be made about my Guru-Pathni, a motherly figure, who took care of us, students. Last year we dedicated the annual Veena Mahotsavam at both Narada Gana Sabha and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan to Pichumani Sir during his Centenary Year. His legacy is being preserved by several of his senior students, including P. Vasanth Kumar (in Chennai) and the Iyer Brothers (Ramnath and Gopinath, who run a school in his name in Australia).

