Siddhant Chaturvedi’s first single ‘Dhoop’

Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has unveiled the first look of his song titled ‘Dhoop’. Siddhant took to social media and shared: “Nothing can block our sunshine... Here’s sharing the First Look of my music video #DHOOP @dawgeek @excelmovies.” In the brief video, he is seen enjoying sunlight. The actor has written and sung the song and shot the music video at home during COVID-19 lockdown with help from his family.

Making the announcement about his single on social media earlier this week, the actor stated, “Khaalipan mein socha main kuch karun, Phir socha kyun na... Mera phela SINGLE drop karun (In my free time, I thought of doing something, and then thought why not drop my first single?(

@dawgeek karte hai na apni public ke liye kuch (Let’s do something for the public)? #SidPops,” he captioned the Instagram image.

He later shared another picture of himself performing on stage. “You guys are too special to lose touch. I miss the shoots, the stage, the chase, and the run. But I won’t stop creating, I am not yet done. My song’s dropping this week, and I’ve just begun,” he wrote.

On the Bollywood front, Siddhant will next be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2, followed by Shakun Batra’s next with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. Bunty Aur Babli 2 also features Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in important roles. It is a sequel to the 2005 hit Bunty Aur Babli, which starred Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in lead roles.