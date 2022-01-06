Grand finale today of The Hindu & Saregama M.S. Subbulakshmi Award

CHENNAI

06 January 2022 21:11 IST

Five finalists to compete for Voice of the Year Award

The Grand Finale of the 9th edition The Hindu & Saregama M.S. Subbulakshmi Awards, presented by Parry’s Amrit Brown Sugar, will be held from 4.30 p.m. onwards at The Music Academy on Friday.

Renowned Carnatic vocalist and guru Aruna Sairam, will be the guest of honour and present The Hindu M.S. Subbulakshmi Voice of the Year Award. Eminent Carnatic artistes and gurus S. Rajeswari, Rajkumar Bharathi and K. Krishnakumar will be the judges.

The five young Carnatic musicians, who have reached the finals are Samavi, P. Vikram, Srividya Vadlamani, Anirudh Sethuraman and Akshaya P. They will each perform for 25 minutes each accompanied by V.V. Srinivasa Rao on the violin, S.V. Ramani on the mridangam, Trichy K. Murali on the ghatam and LakshmiNarayanan on the thambura.

Advertising

Advertising

The M.S. Subbulakshmi Award is a tribute, hosted by The Hindu and SaReGaMa, dedicated to those who continue to celebrate and revere the doyenne of Carnatic music. It is also an occasion to promote the city’s cultural heritage. The event has been providing a platform for young classical singers to exhibit their talents. The winner will get an opportunity from Saregama to bring out an album. The 9th edition of the award was a hybrid event with the initial round being held online.

As in all previous years, entry is free for the event. However, COVID-19 appropriate behaviour would be followed at the venue.

The sponsors for the event are: Title sponsor: Parry’s Amrit Brown Sugar. Powered by: Gopuram Turmeric Powder Kumkum, in Association with Ruchi Magic (Pickle), Happy Senior Homes Partner: Ashiana Shubham Maraimalai Nagar Chennai, Wellness Partner: Kauvery Hospital, banking partner: State Bank of India, Eye Care Partner: Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospital, Tv Partner: Sankara TV. For more information contact 9841011949