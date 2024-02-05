GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Grammys | Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain’s group Shakti wins Best Global Music Album award

The album 'This Moment' features 8 songs by John McLaughlin, Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan, V. Selvaganesh, and Ganesh Rajagopalan.

February 05, 2024 09:11 am | Updated 09:11 am IST

ANI
Singer Shankar Mahadevan speaks after his group won Best Global Music Album at the 2024 Grammy Awards

Singer Shankar Mahadevan speaks after his group won Best Global Music Album at the 2024 Grammy Awards | Photo Credit: X/@RecordingAcad

Indian musicians Shankar Mahadevan and Zakir Hussain's fusion band Shakti clinched the award for Best Global Music Album at the Grammys for their latest release 'This Moment'.

They were nominated in the Grammys category with artists like Susana Baca, Bokante, Burna Boy and Davido

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards 2024 were held in Los Angeles.

'This Moment' features 8 songs created by John McLaughlin (guitar, guitar synth), Zakir Hussain (tabla), Shankar Mahadevan (vocalist), V. Selvaganesh (percussionist), and Ganesh Rajagopalan (violinist).

