Grammys | Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain’s group Shakti wins Best Global Music Album award

February 05, 2024 09:11 am | Updated 09:11 am IST

Indian musicians Shankar Mahadevan and Zakir Hussain's fusion band Shakti clinched the award for Best Global Music Album at the Grammys for their latest release 'This Moment'.

They were nominated in the Grammys category with artists like Susana Baca, Bokante, Burna Boy and Davido

Congrats Best Global Music Album winner - 'This Moment' Shakti. #GRAMMYs 🎶



The 66th Annual Grammy Awards 2024 were held in Los Angeles.

'This Moment' features 8 songs created by John McLaughlin (guitar, guitar synth), Zakir Hussain (tabla), Shankar Mahadevan (vocalist), V. Selvaganesh (percussionist), and Ganesh Rajagopalan (violinist).