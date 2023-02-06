Best rap album
DJ Khaled – God Did
Future – I Never Liked You
Jack Harlow – Come Home the Kids Miss You
Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers – Winner
Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry
Best musica urbana album
Rauw Alejandro – Trap Cake, Vol. 2
Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti – Winner
Daddy Yankee – Legendaddy
Farruko – La 167
Maluma – The Love & Sex Tape
Best pop duo/group performance
Abba – Don’t Shut Me Down
Camilla Cabello and Ed Sheeran – Bam Bam
Coldplay and BTS – My Universe
Post Malone and Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)
Sam Smith and Kim Petras – Unholy – Winner
Best country album
Luke Combs – Growin’ Up
Miranda Lambert – Palomino
Ashley McBryde – Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville
Maren Morris – Humble Quest
Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time – Winner
Best R&B song
Beyoncé – Cuff It – Winner
Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs
Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good
PJ Morton – Please Don’t Walk Away
Best pop vocal album
Abba – Voyage
Adele – 30
Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
Lizzo – Special
Harry Styles – Harry’s House – Winner
Best dance/electronic recording
Beyoncé - Break My Soul – Winner
Bonobo - Rosewood
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)
Diplo & Miguel - Don’t Forget My Love
Kaytranada Featuring Her - Intimidated
Rüfüs Du Sol - On My Knees
Best global music performance
Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar - Udhero Na
Burna Boy - Last Last
Matt B & Eddy Kenzo - Gimme Love
Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro - Neva Bow Down
Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode - Bayethe – Winner
Best country solo performance
Kelsea Ballerini - Heartfirst
Maren Morris - Circles Around This Town
Miranda Lambert - In His Arms
Willie Nelson - Live Forever – Winner
Zach Bryan - Something in the Orange
Best R&B performance
Beyoncé - Virgo’s Groove
Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good
Lucky Daye - Over
Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson Paak - Here With Me
Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs – Winner
Best rap performance
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
Doja Cat - Vegas
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P
Hitkidd & Glorilla - FNF (Let’s Go)
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5 – Winner
Best metal performance
Ghost - Call Me Little Sunshine
Megadeth - We’ll Be Back
Muse - Kill or Be Killed
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi - Degradation Rules – Winner
Turnstile - Blackout
Best rock performance
Beck - Old Man
The Black Keys - Wild Child
Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses – Winner
Bryan Adams - So Happy It Hurts
Idles - Crawl!
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9
Turnstile - Holiday
Best rock album
The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie
Elvis Costello & the Imposters – The Boy Named If
Idles – Crawler
Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout
Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9 – Winner
Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa
Best progressive R&B album
Cory Henry – Operation Funk
Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights – Winner
Terrace Martin – Drones
Moonchild – Starfruit
Tank and the Bangas – Red Balloon
Best R&B album
Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)
Robert Glasper – Black Radio III – Winner
Lucky Daye – Candydrip
PJ Morton – Watch the Sun
Best rap song
Jack Harlow featuring Drake – Churchill Downs
DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5 – Winner
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P
Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U
Best comedy album
Dave Chappelle – The Closer – Winner
Jim Gaffigan – Comedy Monster
Randy Rainbow – A Little Brains, A Little Talent
Louis CK – Sorry
Patton Oswalt – We All Scream
Best folk album
Judy Collins – Spellbound
Madison Cunningham – Revealer – Winner
Janis Ian – The Light At The End Of The Line
Aoife O’Donovan – Age of Apathy
Punch Brothers – Hell on Church Street
Best country song
Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town
Luke Combs – Doin’ This
Taylor Swift – I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)
Miranda Lambert – If I Was a Cowboy
Willie Nelson – I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die
Cody Johnson – ‘Til You Can’t – Winner
