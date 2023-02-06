ADVERTISEMENT

Grammys 2023: List of winners so far

February 06, 2023 07:53 am | Updated 08:13 am IST

Beyoncé has tied the late Georg Solti for the most wins in Grammys history with 31 awards, bringing her one last step closer to becoming the most decorated artist in the show’s history

The Hindu Bureau

Bad Bunny, left, accepts the award for best musica urbana album for “Un Verano Sin Ti” at the 65th annual Grammy Awards. | Photo Credit: AP

Best rap album

DJ Khaled – God Did

Future – I Never Liked You

Jack Harlow – Come Home the Kids Miss You

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers – Winner

Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry

Best musica urbana album

Rauw Alejandro – Trap Cake, Vol. 2

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti – Winner

Daddy Yankee – Legendaddy

Farruko – La 167

Maluma – The Love & Sex Tape

Best pop duo/group performance

Kim Petras, right, and Sam Smith accept the award for Best pop duo/group performance for “Unholy” at the 65th annual Grammy Awards. | Photo Credit: AP

Abba – Don’t Shut Me Down

Camilla Cabello and Ed Sheeran – Bam Bam

Coldplay and BTS – My Universe

Post Malone and Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)

Sam Smith and Kim Petras – Unholy – Winner

Best country album

Luke Combs – Growin’ Up

Miranda Lambert – Palomino

Ashley McBryde – Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville

Maren Morris – Humble Quest

Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time – Winner

Best R&B song

Beyoncé – Cuff It – Winner

Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs

Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good

PJ Morton – Please Don’t Walk Away

Best pop vocal album

Abba – Voyage

Adele – 30

Coldplay – Music of the Spheres

Lizzo – Special

Harry Styles – Harry’s House – Winner

Best dance/electronic recording

Beyoncé - Break My Soul – Winner

Bonobo - Rosewood

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)

Diplo & Miguel - Don’t Forget My Love

Kaytranada Featuring Her - Intimidated

Rüfüs Du Sol - On My Knees

Best global music performance

Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar - Udhero Na

Burna Boy - Last Last

Matt B & Eddy Kenzo - Gimme Love

Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro - Neva Bow Down

Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode - Bayethe – Winner

Best country solo performance

Kelsea Ballerini - Heartfirst

Maren Morris - Circles Around This Town

Miranda Lambert - In His Arms

Willie Nelson - Live Forever – Winner

Zach Bryan - Something in the Orange

Best R&B performance

Beyoncé - Virgo’s Groove

Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good

Lucky Daye - Over

Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson Paak - Here With Me

Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs – Winner

Best rap performance

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did

Doja Cat - Vegas

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P

Hitkidd & Glorilla - FNF (Let’s Go)

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5 – Winner

Best metal performance

Ghost - Call Me Little Sunshine

Megadeth - We’ll Be Back

Muse - Kill or Be Killed

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi - Degradation Rules – Winner

Turnstile - Blackout

Best rock performance

Beck - Old Man

The Black Keys - Wild Child

Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses – Winner

Bryan Adams - So Happy It Hurts

Idles - Crawl!

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9

Turnstile - Holiday

Best rock album

The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie

Elvis Costello & the Imposters – The Boy Named If

Idles – Crawler

Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout

Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9 – Winner

Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa

Best progressive R&B album

Cory Henry – Operation Funk

Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights – Winner

Terrace Martin – Drones

Moonchild – Starfruit

Tank and the Bangas – Red Balloon

Best R&B album

Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)

Robert Glasper – Black Radio III – Winner

Lucky Daye – Candydrip

PJ Morton – Watch the Sun

Best rap song

Jack Harlow featuring Drake – Churchill Downs

DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5 – Winner

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P

Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U

Best comedy album

Dave Chappelle – The Closer – Winner

Jim Gaffigan – Comedy Monster

Randy Rainbow – A Little Brains, A Little Talent

Louis CK – Sorry

Patton Oswalt – We All Scream

Best folk album

Judy Collins – Spellbound

Madison Cunningham – Revealer – Winner

Janis Ian – The Light At The End Of The Line

Aoife O’Donovan – Age of Apathy

Punch Brothers – Hell on Church Street

Best country song

Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town

Luke Combs – Doin’ This

Taylor Swift – I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)

Miranda Lambert – If I Was a Cowboy

Willie Nelson – I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die

Cody Johnson – ‘Til You Can’t – Winner

