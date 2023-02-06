ADVERTISEMENT

Grammys 2023: Kim Petras becomes first openly transgender woman to win a Grammy

February 06, 2023 04:20 pm | Updated 04:21 pm IST

The singer won the Grammy under the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for her duet performance of ‘Unholy’ with Sam Smith, and this also makes her the first transgender woman to win a Grammy in this category

The Hindu Bureau

Sam Smith and Kim Petras accept the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Unholy” during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 5, 2023 | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

Pop singer Kim Petras has created history as the first openly transgender woman to win a Grammy award at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards that was held today. The singer won under the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for her duet performance of ‘ Unholy’ with Sam Smith. The win also makes her the first transgender woman to win in this category.

Kim, Sam, and drag queens Violet Chachki and Gottmik, arrived on the red carpet in an all-red ensemble. Donning a red dress with a veil, Kim thanked the Academy during her acceptance speech and revealed that she’s the first transgender woman to win. The announcement got her a standing ovation from the crowd.

“This song has been such an incredible, incredible journey for me, and Sam has been a supporter of mine for so long. Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I am the first transgender woman to win this award,” said Kim before thanking all transgender artists who paved the way.

Sam Smith and Kim Petras pose with their award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Unholy” during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 5, 2023. | Photo Credit: MIKE BLAKE

Kim also paid tribute to her friend, transwoman and pop musician Sophie who tragically passed away in 2021 at 34. “(Sophie) told me that this would happen, and she always believed in me. I adore you. Your inspiration will forever be in my music,” added Kim while also giving a shout-out to pop legend Madonna for advocating for LGBTQIA+ rights. “I don’t think I could be here without Madonna.

Kim also thanked her mother during her speech. “I grew up next a highway in nowhere in Germany. And my mother believed me that I was a girl and I wouldn’t be here without her and her support.”

Notably, Kim Petras and Sam Smith’s ‘ Unholy’ topped the Billboard Hot 100 in October 2022.

