Grammys 2023: Cardi B wears Indian couturier Gaurav Gupta's creation on red carpet

Cardi B appeared at the pre-awards event in a royal blue cutout sculptural 3D dress with a headgear over one eye and a trail

February 06, 2023 11:09 am | Updated 11:09 am IST - Los Angeles

PTI
Cardi B arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards.

Cardi B arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards. | Photo Credit: AP

American rapper Cardi B rocked the 65th Annual Grammy Awards red carpet in a stunning custom-made gown crafted by Indian fashion designer Gaurav Gupta.

Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, better known by her stage name Cardi B, appeared at the pre-awards event in a royal blue cutout sculptural 3D dress with a headgear over one eye and a trail.

Gupta, known for his experimental sculpted designs, took to his official Instagram account to share photographs of Cardi B posing for the shutterbugs at the 2023 Grammys.

"@iamcardib in custom Gaurav Gupta Couture at Grammys 2023. Thank you for this electrifying moment Kolin Carter and Hema Bose," the Delhi-based designer captioned his post.

"True Blue, baby I love you," wrote Cardi B as she shared her pictures dressed in Gupta's ensemble piece.

Last year, Gupta dressed rapper Meghan Thee Stallion for the 94th Annual Academy Awards.

