Grammys 2023: Beyoncé makes history, becomes most-decorated artist

February 06, 2023 08:57 am | Updated 09:07 am IST - LOS ANGELES

Beyoncé stands alone on her Grammy throne: With her fourth win, she has become the most decorated artist in the show’s history surpassing the 26-year-old record once held by the late Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti.

“I’m trying not to be too emotional,” the superstar said as her husband Jay-Z stood and applauded her. The singer thanked her late uncle, her parents, Jay-Z and her children for supporting her. “I’m just trying to receive this night. I want to thank God for protecting me. Thank you, God.”

Beyoncé has now collected 32 awards after she won for best R&B song for “Cuff It,” dance-electric music recording for “Break My Soul,” traditional R&B performance for “Plastic Off the Sofa” and dance-electric music for her seventh studio album “Renaissance,” which is also nominated for album of the year. She is still up for several top honours.

Beyoncé missed the milestone of her tying Solti’s record, which stood since 1997. Host Trevor Noah said she was on her way to the ceremony but blamed Los Angeles traffic for not being in person to accept it. The song was written by several writers including Beyonce, The-Dream, Nile Rodgers and Raphael Saadiq.

Once Beyonce finally arrived, Noah presented her with the best R&B song award at her table.

Bad Bunny opened the Grammy Awards with a festive, high-energy performance that brought many of the audience including Taylor Swift who rose to her feet and danced near her table at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena.

By the time the show started on CBS, Beyoncé had already won two Grammys. Beyoncé entered the ceremony as the leading nominee including album, song and record of the year. If she wins in any of those major categories, it'll be her first since since she received the song of the year honour for “Single Ladies” in 2010.

This year's show marks a return to Los Angeles after the pandemic first delayed, then forced the Grammys to move to Las Vegas last year. Noah hosted the ceremony as well, which saw Jon Batiste take home album of the year.