Grammys 2022: List of all winners in top categories

Grammys 2022: List of all winners in top categoriesLAS VEGAS April 04, 2022 08:39 IST
Grammy winners Sunday include Chris Stapleton, Jon Batiste and Foo Fighters, who swept the rock categories
The 64th annual Grammy Awards are being held for the first time at the MGM Grand Garden Arena with Trevor Noah as host.
Olivia Rodrigo has swept 3 out of the 4 awards she was nominated for including the Best New Artist award so far. Rodrigo is up against Billie Eilish — who swept the four top awards in 2020 — in three of those categories. Jon Batiste received 11 nominations and won four awards at the premiere ceremony.
Rodrigo, BTS, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Silk Sonic, Eilish, J Balvin, Carrie Underwood, John Legend and Lady Gaga performed. Presenters also included Megan Thee Stallion, Questlove and Dua Lipa, as well as Joni Mitchell. The show featured an in memoriam segment with songs of Stephen Sondheim by Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler, as well as a moment of observation for the war in Ukraine, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressing the gathering with a prerecorded message.
The award show came with its own unique challenges this year as Kanye West asked not to perform at the ceremony because of troubling online behavior. Foo Fighters, who were up for three awards, also canceled after the sudden demise of the band’s drummer, Taylor Hawkins.
Stay on this page for live updates on all of this year’s winners in top categories at the 64th annual Grammy Awards:
Best new artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Song of the year (songwriter’s award): “Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic (Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars)
Best rap performance: “Family Ties,” Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar
Best country album: “Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton
Best R&B album: “Heaux Tales,” Jazmine Sullivan.
Best pop vocal album: “Sour,” Olivia Rodrigo
Best pop solo performance: “Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo
Best rock album: “Medicine at Midnight,” Foo Fighters
Best rock song: “Waiting On a War,” Foo Fighters
Best rock performance: “Making a Fire,” Foo Fighters
Best rap song: “Jail,” Kanye West featuring Jay-Z
Best rap album: “Call Me If You Get Lost,” Tyler, the Creator
Best alternative music album: “Daddy’s Home,” St. Vincent
Best traditional pop vocal album: “Love for Sale,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Best music video: “Freedom,” Jon Batiste
Producer of the year, non-classical: Jack Antonoff
Best R&B song: “Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic
Best R&B performance: (tie) “Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic, and “Pick Up Your Feelings,” Jazmine Sullivan
Best music film: “Summer of Soul”
Best country song: “Cold,” Chris Stapleton
Best country solo performance: “You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton
Best country do/group performance: “Younger Me,” Brothers Osborne
Best comedy album: “Sincerely Louis CK,” Louis C.K.
Best roots gospel album: “My Savior,” Carrie Underwood
Best gospel album: “Believe For It,” CeCe Winans
Best American roots performance: “Cry,” Jon Batiste
Best American roots song: “Cry,” Jon Batiste
Best música urbana album: “El Último Tour Del Mundo,” Bad Bunny
Best Latin rock or alternative album: “Origen,” Juanes
Best improvised jazz solo: “Humpty Dumpty (Set 2),” Chick Corea
Best Latin jazz album: “Mirror Mirror,” Eliane Elias with Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés
Best musical theater album: “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical”
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “The United States vs. Billie Holliday”
Best score soundtrack for visual media: (tie) “Soul,” Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, and “The Queen’s Gambit,” Carlos Rafael Rivera
Best dance/electronic album: “Subconsciously,” Black Coffee
Best global music: “Mohabbat,” Arooj Aftab
Best global music album: “Mother Nature,” Angélique Kidjo
Best traditional blues album: “I Be Trying,” Cedric Burnside
Best contemporary blues album: “662,” Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Best folk album: “They’re Calling Me Home,” Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi
Best historical album: “Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)
Best Pop Duo / Group Performance: Doja Cat and SZA for “Kiss Me More”
Record of the year: Leave the door open by Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak