Grammys 2022: List of all winners in top categories

File photo for representation. | Photo Credit: AP

April 04, 2022 08:39 IST

Grammy winners Sunday include Chris Stapleton, Jon Batiste and Foo Fighters, who swept the rock categories

The 64th annual Grammy Awards are being held for the first time at the MGM Grand Garden Arena with Trevor Noah as host.

Olivia Rodrigo has swept 3 out of the 4 awards she was nominated for including the Best New Artist award so far. Rodrigo is up against Billie Eilish — who swept the four top awards in 2020 — in three of those categories. Jon Batiste received 11 nominations and won four awards at the premiere ceremony.

Rodrigo, BTS, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Silk Sonic, Eilish, J Balvin, Carrie Underwood, John Legend and Lady Gaga performed. Presenters also included Megan Thee Stallion, Questlove and Dua Lipa, as well as Joni Mitchell. The show featured an in memoriam segment with songs of Stephen Sondheim by Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler, as well as a moment of observation for the war in Ukraine, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressing the gathering with a prerecorded message.

Advertising

Advertising

The award show came with its own unique challenges this year as Kanye West asked not to perform at the ceremony because of troubling online behavior. Foo Fighters, who were up for three awards, also canceled after the sudden demise of the band’s drummer, Taylor Hawkins .

Stay on this page for live updates on all of this year’s winners in top categories at the 64th annual Grammy Awards:

Best new artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Song of the year (songwriter’s award): “Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic (Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars)

Best rap performance: “Family Ties,” Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar

Best country album: “Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton

Best R&B album: “Heaux Tales,” Jazmine Sullivan.

Best pop vocal album: “Sour,” Olivia Rodrigo

Best pop solo performance: “Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo

Best rock album: “Medicine at Midnight,” Foo Fighters

Best rock song: “Waiting On a War,” Foo Fighters

Best rock performance: “Making a Fire,” Foo Fighters

Best rap song: “Jail,” Kanye West featuring Jay-Z

Best rap album: “Call Me If You Get Lost,” Tyler, the Creator

Best alternative music album: “Daddy’s Home,” St. Vincent

Best traditional pop vocal album: “Love for Sale,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Best music video: “Freedom,” Jon Batiste

Producer of the year, non-classical: Jack Antonoff

Best R&B song: “Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic

Best R&B performance: (tie) “Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic, and “Pick Up Your Feelings,” Jazmine Sullivan

Best music film: “Summer of Soul”

Best country song: “Cold,” Chris Stapleton

Best country solo performance: “You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton

Best country do/group performance: “Younger Me,” Brothers Osborne

Best comedy album: “Sincerely Louis CK,” Louis C.K.

Best roots gospel album: “My Savior,” Carrie Underwood

Best gospel album: “Believe For It,” CeCe Winans

Best American roots performance: “Cry,” Jon Batiste

Best American roots song: “Cry,” Jon Batiste

Best música urbana album: “El Último Tour Del Mundo,” Bad Bunny

Best Latin rock or alternative album: “Origen,” Juanes

Best improvised jazz solo: “Humpty Dumpty (Set 2),” Chick Corea

Best Latin jazz album: “Mirror Mirror,” Eliane Elias with Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés

Best musical theater album: “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical”

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “The United States vs. Billie Holliday”

Best score soundtrack for visual media: (tie) “Soul,” Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, and “The Queen’s Gambit,” Carlos Rafael Rivera

Best dance/electronic album: “Subconsciously,” Black Coffee

Best global music: “Mohabbat,” Arooj Aftab

Best global music album: “Mother Nature,” Angélique Kidjo

Best traditional blues album: “I Be Trying,” Cedric Burnside

Best contemporary blues album: “662,” Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Best folk album: “They’re Calling Me Home,” Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi

Best historical album: “Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)

Best Pop Duo / Group Performance: Doja Cat and SZA for “Kiss Me More”

Record of the year: Leave the door open by Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak