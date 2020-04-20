Grammy winners come together for an online concert

When the world came to a standstill due to COVID-19, musician Ricky Kej knew that something had to be done to keep up the spirits of the people. After brainstorming for days he came up with the idea of an online concert. The artist is collaborating with five Grammy award winners and over 40 musicians from six countries for an online concert.

“ These musicians will perform from their homes using just a phone camera. It will be a very different experience for the audience as they always see us with perfectly pitched equipment,” says Bengaluru-based Ricky who has himself won a Grammy for his album Winds of Samsara in 2015.

The concert that will be streamed on April 22 at 8 pm is to support the World Health Organization (WHO) and the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. WWF, United Nations Climate Change, UNCCD, UNICEF, UNESCO - MGIEP and the Earth Day Network are part of the collaboration. Stalwarts of the music industry, Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Woulter Kellerm , Baaba Maal, Lonnie Park and the South Africa-based Mzansi Youth Choir will be performing for the cause.

Ricky will launch his new song ‘Shine Your Light’ that he and Lonnie Park made in August last year, in the course of the hour-long event. “The song talks about how even a single act of kindness matters. When we made it, it was to emphasise the need to be kind and empathetic. But now we are dedicating it to all the people around the world who are making a huge difference by being kind to one another during these dark times,” he says. The song will be available on all streaming apps after the launch.

People can register at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScFVIplZKjRaFgaXfE4cEo6nSUSmhgLnr2vxpeRyEHqgUmSuw/viewform. The links to the concert will be sent to registered email ids.