Gopi Sundar’s Malayalam Christmas carol ‘Unneesho’ celebrates the festive spirit

Celebrating the Yuletide spirit, composer Gopi Sundar has come out with a Christmas carol music video Unneesho. "During my school days, we used to enjoy door-to-door carolling. It was a lot of fun and I have endeavoured to capture the same festive mood through the tunes in Unneesho. I have attempted to communicate the message of celebrating Christmas in this," says Gopi, adding that this is perhaps his first production featuring a Christmas carol.

The composer says he has kept the orchestration simple but lively. "I feel the tunes can be played with just a keyboard and bongos, so ideally even those who want to go carolling can try this song," he points out.

Written by lyricist B K Harinarayanan, the song is crooned by 11-year-old singer Meril Ann Mathew from Kannur who has also acted in the video. Unneesho, directed by Yousaf Lensman, was officially released on Thursday (December 24) by actor Manju Warrier on her Facebook page.

The video portrays the exaltation of a young girl visited by Santa Claus who gifts her a unneesho (an infant jesus figurine). In her imagination, she travels around the town with the Santa Claus, while they meet others who partake in the joy. She then proceeds to offer the X'mas goodies and the little money she collects from spreading the message of joy and carolling to an orphanage.

Yousaf Lensman says the video was shot in Fort Kochi. Singers Zia ul Haq, Akbar Khan and Sujay Mohan have lend supporting vocals. The music video was released on the YouTube page Gopi Sundar Music Company.