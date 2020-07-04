Gopi Sundar, Vivek Sagar and Ghibran to showcase Telugu Pop tracks for Amazon Prime Music’s Hyderabad Gig

HYDERABAD

04 July 2020 12:07 IST

Season 1 will also feature tracks by music composers Sricharan Pakala, Justin Prabhakaran and Prashanth Vihari for Hyderabad Gig, in collaboration with Sony Music

Well known Telugu film music composers will be unveiling their non-film, Telugu pop compositions for Season 1 of Hyderabad Gig, a new musical offering by Amazon Prime Music and Sony Music. The first look of Season 1 was unveiled on July 3 and the episodes will begin streaming from July 9. The first song titled ‘Chilipi Choopu’ is by composer Gopi Sundar and has begun streaming from July 3.

Sahas Malhotra, director of Amazon Prime Music stated that Hyderabad Gig will present Telugu pop music by composers like Gopi Sundar, Ghibran and Justin Prabhakaran who are reputed names in Tamil film music as well. Composers Vivek Sagar, Prashanth Vihari and Sricharan Pakala are also part of this impressive line-up for Season 1, during which six audio tracks and behind-the-scenes videos will be unveiled.

After Hindi and Punjabi, Telugu is the most consumed language on video and audio streaming platforms, according to a statement from Amazon Prime Music.

All the Hyderabad Gig songs will be available first on Amazon Prime Music and accessible to Prime members, with an ad-free experience.