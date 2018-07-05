Gokul does Guru Prasanna proud

Gokul Shyamsunder, a young disciple of Prasanna, presented a guitar concert at The Music Academy. Having performed in Dubai where he resides, this was his first major recital in Chennai. He was accompanied by a top-notch team comprising Embar Kannan (violin), Parupalli Phalgun (mridangam) and Giridhar Udupa (ghatam). Meticulously groomed by Prasanna, the 14-year-old was the picture of confidence. GNB’s sprightly varnam in Andolika was the opening composition.

Varied swara patterns

A minimal Hamsadhwani sketch preceded the ubiquitous ‘Vatapi Ganapathim’(Muthuswami Dikshitar) with appended swarakalpana displaying range and variegated patterns and the concluding round exploring different approaches to the gandhara. Assiduous practice and Kannan’s active participation in the second phase of the korvai directed it to a safe touchdown. Arunagirinathar’s ‘Yeru Mayil’ (Tiruppugazh, Bagesri) offered a soft-textured contrast.

The classical heft of ‘Parakela Nannu’ (Kedaragowla, Tyagaraja) preceded a surprising choice, a rarely heard Vijayanagari raga. Sensitivity laced, the modulated sancharas in the delineation’s panchama suite as well as the sangathis of ‘Vijayambike’ (Muthaiah Bhagavatar), reflected the raga’s innate poignancy. Kalpanaswaras were the highlight, studded with staccato motifs and strategic pause.

The extended felicitation function that followed possibly left the artiste with little time for his main alapana in Sankarabharam. His version being more sketch than exposition, a more expansive picture was offered by Kannan. A neat rendition of ‘Swararaga Sudha’ (Tyagaraja) was followed by kalpanaswaras in which Gokul tapped into effective janta motifs in the final melkala swara. Phalgun and Udupa scripted a tani avartanam that showcased brilliant exchanges. Kannan alternately led and followed, enthusing his co-artistes and coming up with virtuoso passages in alapana.

Equipped with a dexterous touch, Gokul would benefit from focusing on the intricacies of raga exposition. With the steadfast sadhana that has made him concert-ready in a span of just three years and his guru’s watchful guidance, the artiste is headed in the right direction. .