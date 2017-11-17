Global hit 'Despacito' dominates Latin Grammys with 4 awards

The global hit “Despacito” was the big winner at Thursday’s Latin Grammy Awards, making good on all four of its nominations, including record and song of the year.

Singer-songwriter Luis Fonsi dedicated his awards to his native Puerto Rico, as did several other artists throughout the three-hour show, which opened with a moment of silence for the storm-ravaged island.

“I’m here because of Puerto Rico, and this song is a hymn to Puerto Rico,” Fonsi said backstage. “Everything I do, and everything I will do, now more than ever, is to continue celebrating my island, my culture, my homeland and my music, and to make sure the public knows that Puerto Rico needs help.”

The ceremony, broadcast live on Univision from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, opened with a moment of silence for the storm-ravaged island, followed by a performance by one of its native sons.

Lin-Manuel Miranda received the President’s Merit Award at the ceremony, held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and broadcast live on Univision. After giving an acceptance speech in Spanish and English, Miranda dedicated the award again and again to Puerto Rico.

Wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the Puerto Rican flag, rapper Residente performed his song Hijos del Canaveral (Sons of Canaveral), a tribute to his homeland.

Residente tops nominees with nine nods for his self-titled solo debut and he was an early winner Thursday, claiming prizes for urban album and urban song for Somos Anormales (We Are Abnormal).

Juanes was also an early winner- Mis Planes Son Amarte (My Plans Are to Love You) won pop-rock album.

Most of the awards were presented during a pre-telecast ceremony, while the live broadcast is dominated by performances. Performers included Natalia Lafourcade, Maluma and Carlos Vives.

The largest celebration of Spanish-language music comes at a time when many Latinos are wondering if there’s anything to celebrate this year as they’ve felt the effects of the Trump administration’s immigration agenda and their communities were destroyed by natural disasters.