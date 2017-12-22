Giving thanks and singing praises

As a young boy of nine, the now Youth Director of St John's Church in Andheri recounts his family having no money for music lessons, let alone affording a drum kit. “So I made one with a tiffin box for a snare drum and two lids put together with rubber bands for cymbals... I called my band Shiny Band,” smiles the 52-year-old priest, Alban D'Souza. The boy practised his music in church every Sunday, during Holy Week, on Christmas and pretty much any time he was free. Today he's a singer-guitarist with Ambassadors of Christ, one of only seven all-priest gospel bands in the world.

Last November, D'Souza’s band shared the stage with Open Secret, one of Mumbai's best known gospel bands at Rocklamation 2016 which drew an audience of more than 2,000 people. Catholic liturgical music has come a long way from pre-1965 conservative Gregorian chants and folk hymns to include today’s broad range of contemporary styles. “[We play] rock [with] spiritual and holy [lyrics],” says Fr. D'Souza adding that he wants young people to connect with God in freer, more celebratory ways. Macklin Lacerda (37) of Open Secret says, “Gospel bands in Mumbai play worship music that's technically pop or alternative rock. In the U.S, this style is called Contemporary Christian Music.”

For instance, at Rocklamation 2016, Lacerda’s band Open Secret performed a cover of ‘Where the Streets Have No Name’, by U2 whose frontman Bono described the track as being transcendent. Musicians like Elvis Presley and Whitney Houston were strongly rooted in gospel music. In the same vein, many musicians of Christian faith begin their musical journey young. Lessons and performances take place in and around the church.

Sunday Mass at the Lady of Dolors church in Wadala gave Lacerda the opportunity to sing and play the guitar and keyboards every week, eventually playing at the open-air Don Bosco Youth Fest in Matunga. Currently, he composes jingles for ads but he still performs at Sunday mass. “But we're seeing fewer kids come in [and share] their talent,” he notes.

Fountain of youth

Since 2002, gospel pop and rock has extended from Catholic members of the church to other factions of the religion. For instance, the Pentecostal Charismatic churches have dedicated 'worship teams' whose musical styles range from pop to Sufi. “When I was 13, I'd set up the drum kit for Sunday Service,” explains drummer Jeshua Zachariah, a 19-year-old BMM student. “I'd sometimes be allowed to play a song. But by the time I turned 16, I was playing the entire praise-and-worship set at my church.” Most recently, Zachariah has played percussion for Bollywood singer, Shashwat Singh.

Even though the teen’s father is Pastor of a church called Exodus, Zachariah attends service at the New Life Fellowship (NLF) in Juhu. He’s more connected to the energy of his band members, who are all under 23. In fact, the willowy guitarist Brunelle Jade is just out of school. Zachariah and Jade along with other band members play music at NLF where Sunday Service is held in the basement of the now-disused Tulip Star Hotel. A low roof amplifies the electric music — guitars, keyboards and drums. The hundred-strong gathering sings along with the band, palms raised and eyes closed.

Jade, with her sister, singer 19-year-old Alezzandra Rodi who's doing a Bachelor's Degree in Sports Management, have a professional all-girl band called The Bassic. “We've had only a little formal training in music,” says Rodi. “But having practically grown up with our musician friends at NLF, we learnt from them and of course from videos on YouTube.” The Bassic have been performing for the public since 2015 when they performed emo-punk versions of Christmas carols at the Willingdon Gymkhana, Khar, and The Club, Andheri. “We have seven originals and play cover versions of Ed Sheeran and Ariana Grande numbers,” says Rodi. “But we always begin with ‘Oceans’ by the Christian band, Hillsong United, because we feel truly blessed for the opportunity to play.”

Beyond boundaries

In a church at Goregaon the lyrics are closer to home, in Urdu and Hindi with soulful Sufi melodies. The Gateway church gathers in a conference room on the 13th floor of a commercial complex. Here, Zachariah plays the drums, but this time alongside a tabla and a dhol player. The Satsang is led by Prince Mulla, a 27-year-old singer and keyboardist who’s a diploma holder in music from A.R. Rahman's K.M Conservatory. Between verses, he explains the meaning of the lyrics they perform and exhorts the gathering to welcome the Holy Spirit in its midst. “The scale a gospel musician plays at has to be what God expects out of him,” says Mulla. “His talent and skill have to be simply extraordinary. Unfortunately most musicians here don't work hard enough. If you botch up at church, no one says dude, he sucks. Do the same at a Bollywood show, and you won't have another show to play.”

Perhaps more skilled music would draw in the secular music fans. Australian band Hillsong United's chartbusters are a case in point. Until then, our gospel musicians continue to keep the faith in little ways. Mulla ends every performance with an immersive song. “So even two days later listeners may wake up humming and feel at peace with the world.”