Girish Sadhwani and Khanak Joshi’s Sufi concert at Alliance Française de Bangalore on April 10

08 April 2021 17:26 IST

The aritsts will perform for Jalsa-e-Sufiyana, a fundraiser show organised by Charista Foundation.

Sufi musicians Girish Sadhwani and Khanak Joshi will perform at the Alliance Française de Bangalore on April 10 for Jalsa-e-Sufiyana, a fundraiser show organised by Charista Foundation.

Charista foundation provides a platform for underprivileged and talented artists through public and private concerts.

Girish from Mumbai and Khanak of Bengaluru will treat the audience to music themed on peace and hope, which the foundation’s co-founder Shilpi Das Chouhan believes will offset the worries of the pandemic.

Apart from singing, Girish also plays various musical instruments including the violin and tabla. He trained under Pandit Askaran Sharma. He performs abroad and has participated in popular music shows on TV.

Khanak started singing at three and performing when she was five. At 14 now, she is well-known in Hindustani and Sufi music circuits.

Grammy-winning guitarist Prakash Sontakke and composer Praveen D Rao will be guests of honour.

On April 10, 4 pm to 6 pm and 7 pm to 9 pm. Donour passes, at Rs 300, will be available at the venue. For more information, call 9902077066 or 9007964170