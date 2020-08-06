Festival songs, next in Ghibran’s music series

Music director Ghibran’s spiritual music series switches from chartbusters to spiritual songs

For music director Ghibran, the lockdown has been a busy time. He has put together a new spiritual music series, which will see him releasing one new song every Friday. Ghibran shares some interesting facts about the series in this interview.

What is the concept behind the new series?

It is pandemic time. All the people are indoors. I wanted to give something new to listeners, particularly young listeners. Something that will give them self-confidence and help them overcome obstacles. We selected around a dozen songs and started working on it. The series has the works of religious philosophers such as Adi Shankaracharya, Arunagirinathar and Annamacharya. When we released the first song in the middle of COVID-19, we got an overwhelming response.

How long have you been working on the series?

For me, it started many months before the lockdown. To be precise, the first in the series was ‘Ganesha Pancharatnam’ written by Adi Shankaracharya, which was released on June 12. Because of the response I decided to continue and followed it up with Aruniginathar’s Tiruppugazh, ‘Muthai Tharu’, sung by Ananthu, ‘Harivarasanam’ in the voice of Sharreth, and ‘Tandanana Ahi’ (Brahmam Okate) of Annamacharya sung by Sowmya Mahadevan, to name a few.

Is this timed with the festival season?

Since the Tamil month of ‘Aadi’ is considered special at various Amman temples, we are concentrating on Amman songs. Then will come the Vinayagar songs to coincide with the Vinayaka Chaturthi festival.

What makes this series special?

People can sing along as the lyrics are highlighted on the screen while the song is played in the background. I have tuned the spiritual songs with symphony music, and Budapest Orchestra has played for some of the numbers. The result is amazing.