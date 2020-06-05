Ghatam Vidwan Subhash Chandran dies aged 74

CHENNAI

He had fever and chest congestion for a few days

Renowned Ghatam and Konnakkol vidwan T.H. Subash Chandran died on Friday evening at his residence in West Mambalam in Chennai.

He was 74 and had fever and chest congestion for a few days, said his son-in-law Ganesh Kumar, a kanjira vidwan.

Subash Chandran hails from a family of percussionists and was the recipient of many awards and titles including Asthana Vidwan of Kanchi Kamakoti Mutt.

His elder brother is the famous percussionist and ghatam player ‘Vikku’ Vinayakram.

Subhash Chandran is survived by wife Geetha, a daughter and a son.