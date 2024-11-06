‘Ghatam’ Karthick’s Heartbeat ensemble completes 25 years

“You have chosen to learn an upapakkavadhyam (a secondary percussion instrument), and I support your desire to pursue a career in it. However, you will have to work very hard to excel,” said E.V. Subramaniam to his son Karthick.

Following his father’s advice, Karthick worked hard to be known as ‘ghatam’ Karthick. Once he gained proficiency in playing the instrument, he widened his musical reach as a lyricist, composer and vocalist. “I took these additional roles as a lead member of my Heartbeat ensemble that I launched to celebrate the power of rhythm,” says Karthick, amidst preparations for the special event on November 14 to mark the ensemble’s silver jubilee.

“I still have a long way to go. There is so much one can do in music,” adds Karthick, who holds a PhD in Sanskrit. Influenced by his mother Padma singing for dance performances, he was drawn to Carnatic music when in school. Though he underwent training in vocal music under vidwans Thiruvengadu A. Jayaraman and Vairamangalam, it was the ghatam that captivated him. Unlike the traditional training method where students learn the mridangam first, his first percussion lesson was on the ghatam. He learnt from maestros Vikku Vinayakram and his brother TH Subash Chandran for over 40 years. “Seeing me play rhythms on utensils at home, Vikku sir felt I should learn to play a percussion instrument, particularly the ghatam because of my large palms.”

Karthick soon began accompanying legendary Carnatic musicians such as M.S. Subbulakshmi, D.K. Pattammal, M. Balamuralikrishna, and Lalgudi Jayaraman. Apart from classical music, he loved listening to songs by Boney M, Michael Jackson and Ilaiyaraaja.

Inspired by his gurus who popularised the clay pot instrument worldwide, Karthick sought to explore his creativity by creating compositions that combined various genres. “Thus was born Heartbeat, a harmonious blend of different percussion and melodic instruments.” The name ‘Heartbeat’ and Karthick’s maiden composition ‘Pulse’ were dedicated to his father. “Heartbeat was formed two years after he passed, while ‘Pulse’ was based on raga Ratipati Priya and featured melodic and rhythmic exchanges inspired by my father’s favourite kriti — ‘Jagat Janani’,” shares the musician.

Karthick credits his close friends and co-artistes vainika Kannan Balakrishnan and mandolin U.P. Raju for their support in helping him realise his dream. When I shared the idea behind ‘Pulse’, Kannan immediately offered to feature it in his concert. When other musicians and rasikas too appreciated it, it boosted my confidence,” he recalls.

Motivated by the feedback to incorporate singing in Heartbeat, Karthick began to pen lyrics in Sanskrit and Tamil and composed varnams, swarakshara kritis, ragamalikas, instrumental orchestrations and devotional, romantic and folk songs — blending tradition and contemporary sounds.

“When I look back at the ensemble’s 25-year journey, I realise it wasn’t easy. Sometimes, coordinating with senior artistes and securing their availability was tough. Sometimes, I had to rework my compositions with collaborators. But the rasikas overwhelming response has made the effort truly rewarding,” says Karthick.

Talking about his family’s role in his creative pursuits, Karthick says his son Sarvesh, a multi-percussionist, has been working to develop Heartbeat’s portal and manages their studio, Swaraksham. “I owe it to my wife Anjana for her unstinted support.”

The Heartbeat Ensemble has released six albums and performed worldwide. “The audience abroad enjoys rhythmic orchestration. They even show keen interest in learning it. This led to the launch of HARP: Heartbeat Academy of Rhythms and Percussion in 2020 — many international students learn konnakol and ghatam there,” informs Karthick. Collaborations with young and talented artistes have lent a novel touch to the ensemble’s presentations. “Their improvisations in Carnatic music using Western instruments such as the handsonic, keyboard and mandolin are remarkable. Their knowledge of technology is impressive. I feel rejuvenated working with them.”

On Heartbeat’s 25th anniversary, Karthick has established the HEARTBEAT Cultural Foundation, which aims to connect traditional arts with modern education and pass on cultural legacies to future generations. “The initiative will include thematic concerts, workshops, fine arts research support, and music curricula for institutions that foster innovative musical expression,” he says.

An evening of rhythm

Heartbeat Ensemble’s silver jubilee celebration will be held on November 14 (6 p.m.) at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Mylapore. The event will be presided over by ghatam maestro Vikku Vinayakram, singer P. Unnikrishnan and arts afficianado Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti. The evening also includes an audio-visual presentation ‘Silver Hearts’, featuring Karthick and international musicians and students, and a concert showcasing young talents from Samagana School of Carnatic Music.