Get ready to party with Zouk Phuturescapes this weekend

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has teamed up with nightclub Zouk Singapore to organise Zouk Phuturescapes — a series of virtual parties for audiences around the world — this weekend.

While the event kicked off with well-known American DJ Diplo, rapper Yung Raja, DJs Inquisitive and LeNERD, the audience in India will have the chance to party with San Holo, Benjamin Kheng, KoFlow, Nash D, Mambo Jambo, starting at 5.30 pm on May 30. On May 31, British DJ Christina Novelli, DJS Rave Republic and Che’Molly and musician Jasmine Sokko will take over at 9.30 pm.

Comprising three virtual parties, they will be streamed live on both STB and Zouk Singapore’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

To add an interactive element to the parties, STB and Zouk have worked with VICE to create augmented reality (AR) filters on Instagram. People will be able to capture content of themselves enjoying the parties, layer the AR filters over the content, and post on Instagram.

