German band Erfindenker loves to hook kids with tailor-made songs in their interactive concerts

For members of the German band Erfindenker, music has to be a “two-way communication” to be both pleasing and enlightening. “As musicians, we believe we have the power to start a conversation. Hence, our songs attempt to speak directly to the audience and this works best when it becomes interactive,” says Fabio Niehaus, ‘the music director’ of the four-piece collective. “Since we try to connect to children, our play-list is in simple German. We try to fit the music to the language,” chimes in Luka Sommerfeld, the guitarist.

Erfindenker, who were in the city for a concert at Christ Nagar Higher Secondary School as part of their ‘Hitzefrei’ global tour, often “introduces” their numbers to kids through a workshop before the actual full-fledged performance. “The modus operandi in our workshops is to present two different videos, one with the lyrics and the other with choreography, to the kids so that it makes it easier for them to gel with the show and the music and the language do not sound alien to them,” explains Caroline Leuzinger, a vocalist. “The idea is to make sure they don’t feel lost but rather be a part of the performance,” chips in Melissa Demissie, also a vocalist in the band.

The Hamburg-based band’s tour name is a nod to the observation of ‘Hitzefrei’, meaning ‘heat-free’, in Germany when schools close during the hot summer days and children are sent home. “It’s not common but still happens, especially during summer. So our project is inspired by the idea of making a fun and constructive use of the free time one gets,” says Fabio, adding that the tour is attuned primarily for kids learning German. They play to pre-recorded percussion effects.

In sync (from left) Caroline Leuzinger, Luka Sommerfeld, Melissa Demissie and Fabio Niehaus; Erfindenker during a concert | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Erfindenker has in their track-list about 20 songs composed for the project, with the lyrics penned by a team of songwriters from Germany that are meant to “hook” a young audience. “We don’t restrict ourselves to any type of music and explore a palette of genres such as rock, hip hop and soulful pop that are suitable for a groovy choreography as well,” says Luka, adding that learning a new language can be challenging and music can help one get acclimatised as it’s enjoyable.

Erfindenker’s songs incorporate themes aimed at teaching children to look at the world from a sharper perspective. “The lyrics exhorts them to ask questions, speak up for themselves, think out of the box and to know when to say no when you have to say no and so on,” points out Caroline.

The band’s name is a portmanteau of the German words ‘erfinden’, meaning ‘to invent or to come up with’, and ‘denken’ meaning ‘to think or to believe’. “So, invention and thinking have to go hand in hand for progress and to make the world a better place to live in. This can be best personified in children’s powers of imagination to effect a change for the better,” says Fabio.

Erfindenker’s tour can be followed on their Instagram page @hitzefreitour. The concert was organised by Goethe-Zentrum Trivandrum.