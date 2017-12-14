Gayathri Venkataraghavan communicated the joy

After having dealt with Khambodi raga in great detail, vocalist Gayathri Venkataraghavan would have done better if she had picked up a more familiar composition than ‘Koniyadina’ of Veena Kuppiar. Had it not been a major raga like Khambodi, or the prefacing raga essay had been any shorter, her choice would have been appropriate.

The vocalist’s keenness in bringing old gems back into currency is laudable, but it leaves the audience unable to relate to it.

Firework of brigas

Gayathri’s handling of the raga was in line with her growing stature; she built it up with long and slow adagios before bursting into a firework display of brigas, the alapana was deep and heavy as it ought to be. The cream, however, was the niraval, at the anu-pallavi line, ‘ninnu minchina’ — the repetition bringing some familiarity, inducing joy. But there was this mild sense of disappointment. That apart, the concert was enjoyable.

Particularly noteworthy was the Devamanohari piece, ‘Evarikai Avataramu,’ which followed the opening varnam, ‘Sarasijanabha’ in Nattai. The alapana began with a whiff of Suddha Saveri, but soon Devamanohari shone through, and when it came to the swaras, appended to the opening line, it appeared as though Gayathri was loathe to stop singing the notes. Twice she raised them to a crescendo and drew a long karvai on the upper ‘ma’ — the effect was electrifying.

Sitting on Gayathri’s left with the violin was veteran R.K. Sriramkumar and their combination produced a memorable Devamanohari. Another alapana followed, and it took a few phrases to make out Dhanyasi from its mother raga, Todi, and on its heels came Oothukkadu Venkata Subbiar’s ‘Balakrishnan Padamalar.’

Ode to MS

Hemavathi was taken up for RTP, without a filler in-between.

At the end of the ragam and tanam, the singer announced that she was singing a Pallavi popularised by M.S. Subbulakshmi, as an ode to the great musician — ‘Nine nammithi neeve gathi.’ The Pallavi segued into a ragamalika comprising Hamsanandi, Varamu and Behag.

There were two noticeable trivia. Clearly Gayathri was enjoying herself immensely, the smile never leaving her face; as though she hated upper nishadam, because other than the opening varnam and the ragamalika tails, it was a concert entirely of the lower ‘ni.’ Manoj Siva (mridangam) and B.S. Purushothaman (ganjira) provided appropriate percussive support.