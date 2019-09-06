Unlike Hodor, I like to talk a lot, says ‘Game Of Thrones’ actor Kristian Nairn

Spoiler alert: Hodor is alive. Well, actually, Kristian Nairn. Playing the much-loved and truly-missed Hodor (who only ever says “Hodor”) on a little show called Game Of Thrones, Kristian is constrastingly cheery and sociable. Sweet Hodor, whose birth name is Wylis, is a recurring character across the show’s first, second, third, fourth and sixth seasons. He’s best known for having an extremely protective relationship with paraplegic Bran Stark of House of Stark.

Lucky for Hyderabad, we’ll see a fresh side to the multi-hyphenate Irish artiste who will be taking to the decks at Prism Nightclub tomorrow night, as part of his worldwide Rave Of Thrones set which was revived to coincide with the end of Game Of Thrones.

As he is Living and working as an openly gay man, Kristian recently announced his engagement to Trevor Brannen. He’s excited to come to a post-Article 377. “ I couldn’t be more thrilled for the community in India. [Striking down Article 377] is a great step forward, and it brings a sense of hope for a more inclusive and accepting future.”

Ahead of his performance, after he’s just finished performances in Montana and Oregon in the United States, he speaks to MetroPlus in an email interview.

Kristian is no stranger to India; it’s his third visit. His first visit was for a Comic Con, followed by sets at Sunburn Festival in Delhi and Mumbai. “As always, I know I’m going to have a great time. I look forward to meeting and playing for what is always warm and friendly people!”

Game of Thrones - Series 2 Episode 1 "The Night Lands" Kristian Nairn as Hodor Isaac Hempstead-Wright as Bran Stark | Photo Credit: HBO

Playing Hodor was life-changing for Kristian, but not just professionally. “Honestly, [playing Hodor] has changed pretty much everything! It has given me great opportunities, and continues to do so. It was also hugely inspirational for me to be part of such an amazing group of talented people… and I don’t just mean the actors. Everyone involved in the show, cast and crew alike, was at the top of their game, and that was a wonderful thing to be a part of.” He adds playing Hodor taught him a lot about himself, “Unlike Hodor, I like to talk a lot. I would say that playing him, taught me that sometimes when you want to say something loudly and clearly, sometimes the fewer the words the better!”

Kristian further panders to his inner-nerd, his love for World Of Warcraft is undying and it’s obvious on his active social media feeds. “I just think that [WoW] connect us to the creative source. They also us pure escapism, and I think, well for me personally at least, that is very important fuel for the creative soul. In fact some of the locations in the game, have become part of my own dreamscapes, and every now and then as I travel the world, I find somewhere in real life that takes me right to that place. That’s a magical feeling.”

Kristian Nairn performing a live set

But it’s Kristian’s musical repertoire which brings him to Hyderabad. As well as the ongoing Rave Of Thrones series, October promises the United States his new Evolution Tour. “One of the biggest evolutions is that most of my set consists of my own music now. Believe me, that is something that I’ve been working towards for a very long time, and its a great feeling!” So will the city be privy to some of those original tracks? He simply responds, “Yes, I definitely am planning that for Hyderabad!”

Some of Kristian’s original tracks are available on Soundcloud, including the hour-long ‘Spektrum’, his real progressive mix ‘Zerothree Exclusive Mix’ and club favourite ‘Bigger.’

The 43-year-old is nowhere near slowing down, adding that visuals during his sets do play an increasingly large role in his sets, explaining, “Again on the theme of evolution, I’m excited to make them more and more a part of the show, and make it a more cohesive experience.”

Festival fiend

Kristian also played at this year’s Tomorrowland, a hotbed for crazy visuals coupled with the live music. Kristian’s set-up was complete with a dragonesque sculpture of metal which drew many an eye. “[Tomorrowland] is an incredible experience. There’s no festival quite like Tomorrowland! The atmosphere is incredible and very unique. Its just such a pleasure and honour to have to chance to play alongside some of the best in the business, and indeed people I’ve looked up to and respected for years!”

Kristian Nairn and Steve Aoki

He often rubs shoulders with fellow creators such as Steve Aoki, who’s a big fan, often asking him for a piggy-back ride — similar to the ones Bran Stark was given by Hodor.

Multi-hyphenate Kristian is no stranger to juggling the arts. How does he multitask with the evolving demands? “Timing can indeed be tough, but I never feel like I am anything but very lucky to have the chance to do so many things that I enjoy. I always believe that if you are truly passionate about something, you will always be able to find and make time somehow!”

Rave Of Thrones featuring Hodor AKA Kristian Nairn will be taking place at Prism Club and Kitchen in Financial District on Saturday September 7 from 8 pm onwards.