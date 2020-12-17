G. Ravikiran’s well-designed concert

G. Ravikiran’s selections showcased Carnatic music’s rich variety

Two breezy fillers just ahead of the centrepiece served their purpose by making the detailed Sankarabharanam package sound doubly reposeful. G. Ravikiran’s concert under the aegis of Naada Inbam showcased how intelligent design can unveil the rich variety of Carnatic music.

The alapana of the main raga spanned a good 17 minutes. A large part of it trod along straight notes. Even the frilled passages seldom revelled in an overdose of microtones.

A baritone stretch marked the end portion of the alapana, not in the least coming across as showmanship. Violinist H.N. Bhaskar followed the spirit, adding sheen by the sweetness of his bowing.

‘Enduku Peddala’ was the pivotal piece. The unhurried kalapramanam ensured a grand exploration of the aesthetics of the Tyagaraja kriti. The measured progression of the niraval, starting with the charanam line ‘veda sastra’ further unveiled the elegance of slow tempo. The swaraprastara had its final-passage notes frenziedly jostling for space in ways strikingly reminiscent of T.M. Krishna, Ravikiran’s guru since 2002.

The adi tala tani avarthanam by K. Arunprakash (mridangam) and N. Guruprasad (ghatam) stood out for its fine sense of proportion. Ravikiran began his concert with what sounded like Gowlai, but soon strayed into Pantuvarali territory. The rendition of ‘Paralokabhaya’ made it clear the raga was Mandari, bearing a curious mix of sprightliness and repose.

The second piece, too, started with an unwitting googly. The opening phrase of the alapana gave a momentary hint of Kiravani, though soon it was unmistakably all Anandabhairavi. Ravikiran sought to treat the tender raga rather boldly, even as Bhaskar’s cue highlighted the conventional loops. ‘Kamalamba,’ the first of Muthuswami Dikshitar’s Navavarana kritis, largely bore the style of Semmangudi Srinivasa Iyer, more so in Ravikiran’s utterances of the critical pa-sa sequences. ‘Parvati ninu ne’ in Kalagada raga, followed by a still speedier ‘Vachama gocharame’ (Kaikavashi) functioned as the harbingers to the Sankarabharanam suite.

Bhava-rich rendition

The post-thani quarter retained brightness with the pentatonic Hindolam. The rendition of Kanakadasa’s ‘Japavamadita renu’ was rich in bhava, with the lyrics in Kannada, Ravikiran’s mother tongue. Also, it is a song associated with R.K. Srikantan, who was Ravikiran’s guru in his formative years. The vocalist wound up with Subramanya Bharati’s peppy ‘Nenjukku neediyum’ where the top registers demonstrated his ease with making sudden forays. The mangalam concluded with a dash of Surutti.

For all the patterning skills, a little more chiselling of the voice can add to the quality of Ravikiran’s modulations. It can make the loops more penetrative as well.