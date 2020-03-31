In tune with the lockdown

Music ranks high on our list when we are looking at ways to cheer ourselves up. While most of us find solace in our playlists, opening up of online music education has given much cheer to music students. Sixteen-year-old Shannon Ryan was worried about missing his guitar classes when the lockdown was announced owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. To his relief though, Furtados School of Music, the centre in Hyderabad where he attends his weekend classes, has announced the launch of online teaching.

Expressing his excitement over taking classes from home, the teenager says it’s just like having his tutor in front of him physically. “The online classes are conducted on one-on-one teaching and we are given assignments too through the app.” However, the online teaching was not without its challenges, says Shashank Murthy, tutor at FSM. He says he felt overwhelmed at the numbers in the beginning. “This was totally new to me and I wondered how I’ll pay attention to each and every student. But eventually everything fell in place and the classes are going on smoothly now.” Through the app, all the tutors at FSM are even assessing their wards’ performance efficiently, informs Shashank.

Says Dharini Upadhyaya, co-founder and co-CEO, Furtado’s School Of Music, “Music helps children calm down during this time. It’s something that directly impacts their spirit and enthusiasm. I have personally seen my son doing his online music class twice a week and feeling completely thrilled and excited.”

Dharini, along with her friend Tanuja Gomes, chucked the corporate job in search of a “more satisfying pursuit.” Their love for music led them to start FSM in July 2011 in Mumbai. “We had a vision to make quality music education accessible to children and individuals, young and old, making the entire learning process fun-filled, joyous and memorable, says Dharini who at present opened 15 centres all over India in locations such as Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Akola and more.

Sharing details about the recently-launched app FSMBuddy, Dharini says, “Online education is growing at a rapid pace, with the growing demands from parents and educators for the convenience it provides. We wanted to make music learning accessible to all and with this started the thought of teaching online. We then decided to not limit it only to music but also for other arts. Thus began the journey of FSMBuddy. This platform will enable teachers to put up their courses and start teaching students across the world. It will help students to interact with not only teachers but also students from other parts of the world which will give them multi-cultural experience.”

The online learning will have fabricated courses and packages for the convenience of individuals and parents. Each of the course pricing is based on a lot of factors like the instrument, grade and type of class, informs Dharini, and adds that the new courses to be launched include other right brain development skills such as book review, storytelling, painting and more.

Are they open to taking new learners who have no background in music? “Absolutely yes! We believe music is for all and enjoying it is as important as learning it. Over these years, we have noticed people with no background in music have outshone others and absolutely enjoy their music journey. We have students from the young and tender age of four years to a lot of teenagers, parents and also grandparents. It is all about having love and passion!”

