From Mugs to Mike’s Sunil Koshy’s online workshop for amateur singers

From Mug to Mike’s Sunil Koshy is organising a six-session workshop for amateur singers from July 5 to August 2.

Sunil and his wife Archana Hallikeri founded From Mug to Mike in 2013. It provides a platform for amateur singers to improve their talent via workshops, interact with professional musicians and more.

Sunil has already completed one edition of his ‘Bathroom Singers Bootcamp’. “We had 24 participants for the first online bootcamp,” says Sunil of the first edition. “We had participants from different cities and countries. They were also from diverse professional backgrounds. We had techies, government officials and homemakers among others.”

So far, 17 have signed up for the second edition of the workshop.

“This is the first time we are doing an online bootcamp. Especially in the lockdown, it is heartening to see people finding time to learn and work on their hobbies,” he says. “It is a great way to reach out to people in different cities. Also, people enjoy learning in the comfort of their homes, without the hassle of travel.”

Participants will be taught in five group sessions and a one-on-one session with Sunil.

For registrations, contact 7899262262 or email FromMugToMike@gmail.com