Watch: From Mug to Mike’s amateur singers get together for a song for World Music Day

The Hindu Bureau June 24, 2022 19:23 IST

The song was composed by Sunil Koshy, the founder of From Mug to Mike. It was sung by him and his students, including a professor, an entrepreneur, a dentist, and a homemaker

From Mug To Mike group | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Amateur singing group From Mug to Mike founder Suni Koshy, throughout the last two years, was hearing a lot of distressing news like most people did. Some of his students, too, were affected due to the pandemic. “People were scared to meet others. They were reluctant to go out. So, for this World Music Day, we decided to come up with a song that celebrates this feeling of being able to do all those things again,” he says. Sunil with his students, across age groups and walks of life – including a CEO of a company, a professor, a dentist, and a homemaker – came together for a music video, ‘Duniya Sangeet Hai’, which was released on June 21 (World Music Day). Sunil composed the song and Sahil Sultanpuri wrote the lyrics. From Mug to Mike’s co-founder, Archana Hallikeri, who is Sunil’s wife, directed the video. “Shot in a cafe in Bengaluru, the video shows music lovers meeting offline post-lockdown, a time when people are going out, and pursuing their interests,” says Sunil. The song gives the amateur singers training under Sunil, a taste of a professional song recording. It took about two months for Sunil to put the song together.



